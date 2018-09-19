Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

Jordan Matthews signed with the Eagles today. The receiver, who was with Philadelphia for the first three seasons of his NFL career, was signed to boost the team’s depleted receiving corps. Matthews spent last season with the Bills—the Eagles had traded him and a draft pick for cornerback Ronald Darby—and today told Eagles beat reporters what spending a year in Buffalo was like.

Got that? Jordan Matthews says there’s nothing to do in Buffalo but fuck.

Cheyna Matthews, Jordan’s wife, plays for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. Josiah Jordan Matthews was born on August 24. Congratulations to the happy couple! See, Buffalo isn’t so bad.