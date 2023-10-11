NFL

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown faces murder charge in mother's death

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Crime scene tape outlines the scene of a crime in Tallahassee.
Crime scene tape outlines the scene of a crime in Tallahassee.
Image: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

He and his mother, Myrtle Brown, were reported missing Sept. 16, the same day police in Maywood, Ill., found her body near a creek behind the home the two shared. Sergio Brown, 35, remained missing until his arrest Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police in Maywood said in a news release Wednesday that Brown was taken into custody after he re-entered the United States from Mexico. He was being held in San Diego County Jail while awaiting extradition to Illinois, where faces a first-degree murder charge, police said.

Advertisement

Myrtle Brown, 73, was the victim of an assault and had multiple injuries, The New York Times reported. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled she died by homicide.

Advertisement

After his college career at Notre Dame, Sergio Brown signed an undrafted free agent with the Patriots. After two seasons in New England, he played for the Indianapolis Colts (2012-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2015) and Buffalo Bills (2016).

In his career, he played in 94 games (15 starts) and had 144 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, one interception and four fumble recoveries.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media