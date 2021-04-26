Fake Chargers draft tweet fools social media [UPDATED]

A significant portion of NFL Twitter was fooled by this tweet, which maybe kinda seemed like it was from the Chargers, but wasn’t. Screenshot : Twitter/@PFF

It’s April, and there’s still time to be fooled.



This morning, NFL Twitter was hyperventilating about what they thought was the first draft trade of the week between the LA Chargers and New York Giants. The Chargers, who hold the 13th pick in this year’s draft, announced they were moving up to the 11th spot with a graphic via Twitter. Then, allegedly, they deleted the post.



Except the Chargers never tweeted it to begin with.

“It was a total fabrication,” said Josh Rupprecht, the team’s VP of communications, who noted at least one glaring flaw in the hoax — the appearance of a “Chargers” hashtag.

“We wouldn’t use a ‘Chargers’ hashtag when we tweet from that account,” Rupprecht told Deadspin. A search of the Chargers’ tweet history confirms that the verified account has not used the hashtag since 2019.

Indeed, the whole thing seemed off. For starters, if a ballclub was going to trade up from No. 13, why would they only move two spots? Is there really someone they think will be available at 11 but not 13? Maybe… but that’s a red flag. Still, it didn’t stop some sports media members from speculating.



Pro Football Focus took a screenshot of the deleted graphic… then wound up having to take a screenshot of their own deleted tweet.

Warren Sharp also commented on LA’s announcement, then withdrawal.

One Twitter user, Max Merten, claims he’s the one who created the graphic.

Over the years, these fake sports tweets have caught us all off guard. There are folks on the internet who get a laugh out of fooling us all, and I don’t blame ‘em. I mean, it’s kinda funny. No matter how many fake sports tweets get released to the public, the reactions are always priceless.



And if you didn’t bite on his “scoop” you’re bound to get duped at some point. Especially now that we have fake graphics that look super real. The game has changed, folks.