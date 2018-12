The Falcons have found the solution to their defensive woes: just get punter Matt Bosher on the field and let him make plays. Bosher, who handles kickoffs, made the tackle of the day this afternoon when he kicked it off to Kenjon Barner then tossed him in the air and spiked him into the turf seconds later.



Bosher has never been afraid to try and make a play on the coverage unit.

Dolphins punter Matt Haack also made an impressive stop this afternoon against the Jags.