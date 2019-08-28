Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
MLB

Family Of Rays Prospect Blake Bivens Killed In Triple Homicide

Tom Ley
Filed to:blake bivens
26.7K
86
1
Photo: Chris O’Meara (AP)

ESPN reported this morning that the wife, child, and mother-in-law of Blake Bivens, who pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Double-A affiliate, were murdered in Keeling, Va. on Tuesday. An 18-year-old named Thomas Bernard, who is the brother of Bivens’s wife, was arrested and charged with the murders after leading police on a foot chase.

The Rays acknowledged the murders in a statement:

Bernard was apprehended by police after he ran naked through the streets and attempted to strangle a bystander. Local news outlet WDBJ7 was able to capture Bernard’s arrest on camera:

Bivens was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. His team, the Montgomery Biscuits, canceled a double-header that was scheduled to be played last night.

Share This Story

https://deadspin.com/family-of-rays-prospect-blake-bivens-killed-in-triple-h-1837660624

More in MLB

The Dodgers' Best Reliever Is Their Backup Catcher
The Royals Are Being Sold, And Their Fans Should Be Cautiously Thrilled
Christian Yelich Changes Walkup Music To Own A Random Twitter User

About the author