Family Of Rays Prospect Blake Bivens Killed In Triple Homicide

Photo : Chris O’Meara ( AP )

ESPN reported this morning that the wife, child, and mother-in-law of Blake Bivens, who pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Double-A affiliate, were murdered in Keeling, Va. on Tuesday. An 18-year-old named Thomas Bernard, who is the brother of Bivens’s wife , was arrested and charged with the murders after leading police on a foot chase.



The Rays acknowledged the murders in a statement:

Bernard was apprehended by police after he ran naked through the streets and attempted to strangle a bystander. Local news outlet WDBJ7 was able to capture Bernard’s arrest on camera:

Bivens was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. His team, the Montgomery Biscuits, canceled a double-header that was scheduled to be played last night.