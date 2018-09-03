Screenshot: Instagram

Longtime Vikings trainer Fred Zamberletti died Sunday morning, at the age of 86. Zamberletti served in some capacity within the Vikings organization from 1961 to this year, holding down the job of senior consultant and team historian since 2002. Randy Moss, who started his Hall of Fame career with the Vikings and played there for seven seasons, mourned Zamberletti’s passing Sunday on Instagram:

Moss also played four seasons in New England, with fancy dog Tom Brady, and Brady, like many rowdy boys before him, evidently can’t see past the frisbee hanging out of his slobbery mouth:

No! Bad dog! You have been a very bad boy!