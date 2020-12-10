Fantasy Football playoff matchups to watch: WR and TE

Wide Receiver

Allen Robinson vs. Houston Texans

Robinson is perennially one of the most underrated receivers in fantasy football. I love him. Year in and year out, he demonstrates that he is an elite route runner, and he performs no matter who is under center. He’s the WR11 on the year and, although the Houston defense has been playing better as of late, they don’t have a corner that can cover Robinson. Play him with confidence.



Tee Higgins vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Defense looked absolutely vile against Baltimore last week. Busted coverage on all levels, overmatched, no fight… it was gross. While the Bengals are playing for nothing more than pride at this point, Higgins continues to produce, and continues to be targeted heavily. Even without Joe Burrow under center, Higgins has seen five and seven targets respectively against two good defenses in the Giants and Dolphins. Especially in PPR formats, I’m not concerned. He has only posted single-digit fantasy points once since Week 2. He’s a flex option this week that could easily completely go off and give you 15-20 fantasy points if he cashes in a touchdown… or two.