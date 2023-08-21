Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Tight End (TE)

NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Tight End (TE)

Discover the top tight ends for your 2023 fantasy football draft based on 2022 NFL season PPR statistics

By
Deadspin Bot
Image for article titled Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Tight End (TE)
Photo: by David Eulitt/Getty Images (Getty Images)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Travis Kelce | Kansas City Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Los Angles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Completions: 110
Receiving Yards: 1338
Receiving Touchdowns: 12

Name: Travis Kelce
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 33
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Cleveland Heights, OH, USA
High School: Cleveland Heights (OH)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)

T.J. Hockenson | Minnesota Vikings

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Justin Jefferson #18, Za’Darius Smith #55 and T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings and NFC celebrate after Jefferson scored an extra point against the AFC during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 86
Receiving Yards: 914
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: T.J. Hockenson
Position: TE
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 248 lbs
Birth Place: Chariton, IA, USA
High School: Chariton (IA)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)

George Kittle | San Francisco 49ers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 34-7.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 60
Receiving Yards: 765
Receiving Touchdowns: 11

Name: George Kittle
Position: TE
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Madison, WI, USA
High School: Norman (OK)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)

Mark Andrews | Baltimore Ravens

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC players Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills and Mark Andrews #89 and Patrick Ricard #42 of the Baltimore Ravens pose during player introductions during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 73
Receiving Yards: 847
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Mark Andrews
Position: TE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Scottsdale, AZ, USA
High School: Desert Mountain (AZ)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

Evan Engram | Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center on July 27, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by James Gilbert (Getty Images)

Completions: 73
Receiving Yards: 766
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Evan Engram
Position: TE
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Powder Springs, GA, USA
High School: Hillgrove (GA)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)

Tyler Higbee | Los Angeles Rams

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Shelby Harris #93 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Jane Gershovich (Getty Images)

Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 620
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Tyler Higbee
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 255 lbs
Birth Place: Clearwater, FL, USA
High School: East Lake (FL)
College: Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

Pat Freiermuth | Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 24: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch as Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Justin Berl (Getty Images)

Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 732
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Pat Freiermuth
Position: TE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 258 lbs
Birth Place: Newburyport, MA, USA
High School: Brooks School (MA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)

Cole Kmet | Chicago Bears

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - MAY 23: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears talks with Cole Kmet #85 during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Photo: by Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Completions: 50
Receiving Yards: 544
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Cole Kmet
Position: TE
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Lake Barrington, IL, USA
High School: St. Viator (IL)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Taysom Hill | New Orleans Saints

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 77
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Taysom Hill
Position: TE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 32
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 221 lbs
Birth Place: Pocatello, ID, USA
High School: Highland (ID)
College: BYU (Independent)

David Njoku | Cleveland Browns

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Casey Toohill #95 and Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 628
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: David Njoku
Position: TE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Cedar Grove, NJ, USA
High School: Cedar Grove (NJ)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Dalton Schultz | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 577
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Dalton Schultz
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 244 lbs
Birth Place: Sandy, UT, USA
High School: Bingham (UT)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Dallas Goedert | Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Mitchell Leff (Getty Images)

Completions: 55
Receiving Yards: 702
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Dallas Goedert
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 256 lbs
Birth Place: Britton, SD, USA
High School: Britton-Hecla (SD)
College: South Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Gerald Everett | Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Gerald Everett #7 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass over Foyesade Oluokun #23 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by Douglas P. DeFelice (Getty Images)

Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 555
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Gerald Everett
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Columbia (GA)
College: South Alabama (Sun Belt Conference)

Dawson Knox | Buffalo Bills

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC players Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills and Mark Andrews #89 and Patrick Ricard #42 of the Baltimore Ravens pose during player introductions during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 517
Receiving Touchdowns: 6

Name: Dawson Knox
Position: TE
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: Brentwood, TN, USA
High School: Brentwood Academy (TN)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)

Juwan Johnson | New Orleans Saints

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Juwan Johnson #83 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 508
Receiving Touchdowns: 7

Name: Juwan Johnson
Position: TE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 231 lbs
Birth Place: Glassboro, NJ, USA
High School: Glassboro (NJ)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Tyler Conklin | New York Jets

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 18: Tyler Conklin #83 of the New York Jets looks on against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: by Sarah Stier (Getty Images)

Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 552
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Tyler Conklin
Position: TE
Team: New York Jets
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: Chesterfield, MI, USA
High School: L’Anse Creuse North (MI)
College: Central Michigan (Mid-American Conference)

Noah Fant | Seattle Seahawks

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos (C) leads teams in prayer following a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

Completions: 50
Receiving Yards: 486
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Noah Fant
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 249 lbs
Birth Place: Omaha, NE, USA
High School: Omaha South (NE)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)

Jordan Akins | Cleveland Browns

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Jordan Akins #88 of the Houston Texans and Greg Mancz #65 of the Cleveland Browns shake hands after Cleveland’s 27-14 win at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: by Logan Riely (Getty Images)

Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 495
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Jordan Akins
Position: TE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 31
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Locust Grove, GA, USA
High School: Union Grove (GA)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)

Zach Ertz | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: Tight end Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals answers a question from the media during a press conference introducing new head coach Jonathan Gannon at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 16, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo: by Chris Coduto (Getty Images)

Completions: 47
Receiving Yards: 406
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Zach Ertz
Position: TE
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 32
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Orange, CA, USA
High School: Monte Vista (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Robert Tonyan | Chicago Bears

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Robert Tonyan Jr. #18 of the Chicago Bears throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Completions: 53
Receiving Yards: 470
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Robert Tonyan
Position: TE
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: McHenry, IL, USA
High School: McHenry East (IL)
College: Indiana State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Hayden Hurst | Carolina Panthers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - JULY 27: Bryce Young #9 and Hayden Hurst #81 of the Carolina Panthers react during Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 27, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 52
Receiving Yards: 414
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Hayden Hurst
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: The Bolles School (FL)
College: South Carolina (Southeastern Conference)

Hunter Henry | New England Patriots

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates with DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots after Parker’s touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Timothy T Ludwig (Getty Images)

Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 509
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Hunter Henry
Position: TE
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 258 lbs
Birth Place: Little Rock, AR, USA
High School: Pulaski (AR)
College: Arkansas (Southeastern Conference)

Mike Gesicki | New England Patriots

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 01: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Billie Weiss (Getty Images)

Completions: 32
Receiving Yards: 362
Receiving Touchdowns: 5

Name: Mike Gesicki
Position: TE
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Lakewood Township, NJ, USA
High School: Southern Regional (NJ)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)

Chigoziem Okonkwo | Tennessee Titans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Chigoziem Okonkwo #85 of the Tennessee Titans is unable to make a catch while defended by Andre Cisco #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by Mike Carlson (Getty Images)

Completions: 32
Receiving Yards: 450
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Chigoziem Okonkwo
Position: TE
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Powder Springs, GA, USA
High School: Hillgrove (GA)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)

Austin Hooper | Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Tight end Austin Hooper #82 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the Raiders’ 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 444
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Austin Hooper
Position: TE
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: San Mateo, CA, USA
High School: De La Salle (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Cade Otton | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 391
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Cade Otton
Position: TE
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Tumwater, WA, USA
High School: Tumwater (WA)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Isaiah Likely | Baltimore Ravens

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 08: Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Kirk Irwin (Getty Images)

Completions: 36
Receiving Yards: 373
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Isaiah Likely
Position: TE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 241 lbs
Birth Place: Cambridge, MA, USA
High School: Everett (MA)
College: Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference)

Greg Dulcich | Denver Broncos

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Tight end Greg Dulcich #80 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 411
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Greg Dulcich
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Glendale, CA, USA
High School: Saint Francis (CA)
College: UCLA (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Will Dissly | Seattle Seahawks

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Will Dissly #89 of the Seattle Seahawks greets his teammates before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Jane Gershovich (Getty Images)

Completions: 34
Receiving Yards: 349
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Will Dissly
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Bozeman, MT, USA
High School: Bozeman (MT)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Foster Moreau | New Orleans Saints

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 420
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Foster Moreau
Position: TE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: New Orleans, LA, USA
High School: Jesuit (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Darren Waller | New York Giants

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders is tackled by Julian Love #20 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: by Sarah Stier (Getty Images)

Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 388
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Darren Waller
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 30
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Acworth, GA, USA
High School: North Cobb (GA)
College: Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Logan Thomas | Washington Commanders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Dax Milne #15 and Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders walk onto the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo: by Jess Rapfogel (Getty Images)

Completions: 39
Receiving Yards: 323
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Logan Thomas
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 32
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Lynchburg, VA, USA
High School: Brookville (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Kyle Pitts | Atlanta Falcons

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 01: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons on the sidelines during pregame warm ups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Todd Kirkland (Getty Images)

Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 356
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Kyle Pitts
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 22
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Philadelphia, PA, USA
High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)

Daniel Bellinger | New York Giants

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Daniel Bellinger #82 of the New York Giants celebrates with teammate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo: by David Berding (Getty Images)

Completions: 30
Receiving Yards: 268
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Daniel Bellinger
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 253 lbs
Birth Place: Las Vegas, NV, USA
High School: Palo Verde (NV)
College: San Diego State (Mountain West Conference)

Jelani Woods | Indianapolis Colts

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Tight end Jelani Woods #80 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up with a tribute to Damar Hamlin on his shirt prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo: by Justin Casterline (Getty Images)

Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 312
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Jelani Woods
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 253 lbs
Birth Place: Ellenwood, GA, USA
High School: Cedar Grove (GA)
College: Virginia (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Noah Gray | Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Kenneth Gainwell #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against Noah Gray #83 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 299
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Noah Gray
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Leominster, MA, USA
High School: Leominster (MA)
College: Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Colby Parkinson | Seattle Seahawks

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Colby Parkinson #84 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the second quarter of the preaseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Jane Gershovich (Getty Images)

Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 322
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Colby Parkinson
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 251 lbs
Birth Place: Simi Valley, CA, USA
High School: Oaks Christian (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Brock Wright | Detroit Lions

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Brock Wright #89 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Deonte Banks #36 of the New York Giants during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo: by Mike Mulholland (Getty Images)

Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 216
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Brock Wright
Position: TE
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Cypress, TX, USA
High School: Cy-Fair (TX)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Kylen Granson | Indianapolis Colts

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Tight end Kylen Granson #83 and interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts take the field for Saturday’s coaching debut against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 302
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Kylen Granson
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 242 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Westlake (TX)
College: SMU (American Athletic Conference)

Trey McBride | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 01: Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals stiff arms Richie Grant #27 of the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Todd Kirkland (Getty Images)

Completions: 29
Receiving Yards: 265
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Trey McBride
Position: TE
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Fort Morgan, CO, USA
High School: Fort Morgan (CO)
College: Colorado State (Mountain West Conference)

Harrison Bryant | Cleveland Browns

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Tight end Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the football as he is tackled by inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #44 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the NFL game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Jamie Sabau (Getty Images)

Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 239
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Harrison Bryant
Position: TE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 230 lbs
Birth Place: Gray, GA, USA
High School: John Milledge Academy (GA)
College: Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)

C.J. Uzomah | New York Jets

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Frankie Luvu #49 and Jeremy Chinn #21 of the Carolina Panthers tackle C.J. Uzomah #87 of the New York Jets during the first quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 21
Receiving Yards: 232
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: C.J. Uzomah
Position: TE
Team: New York Jets
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 271 lbs
Birth Place: Suwanee, GA, USA
High School: North Gwinnett (GA)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)

Irv Smith Jr. | Cincinnati Bengals

Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 182
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Irv Smith Jr.
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: New Orleans, LA, USA
High School: Brother Martin (LA)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)

MyCole Pruitt | Atlanta Falcons

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 08: MyCole Pruitt #85 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Alex Slitz (Getty Images)

Completions: 16
Receiving Yards: 150
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: MyCole Pruitt
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 31
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: St. Louis, MO, USA
High School: Kirkwood (MO)
College: Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

Mo Alie-Cox | Indianapolis Colts

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Outside linebacker Damien Wilson #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles tight end Mo Alie-Cox #81 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: by Peter Aiken (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 189
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Mo Alie-Cox
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 267 lbs
Birth Place: Middleburg, VA, USA
High School: Middleburg Academy (VA)
College: VCU (Atlantic 10 Conference)

Jonnu Smith | Atlanta Falcons

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: A.J. Brown #11 and Jonnu Smith #81 of the Tennessee Titans celebrate after Brown scored a touchdown in the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Todd Kirkland (Getty Images)

Completions: 27
Receiving Yards: 245
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Jonnu Smith
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 248 lbs
Birth Place: Ocala, FL, USA
High School: West Port (FL)
College: Florida International (Conference USA)

Tommy Tremble | Carolina Panthers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - JULY 27: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 27, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 174
Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Name: Tommy Tremble
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Johns Creek, GA, USA
High School: Wesleyan (GA)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Jake Ferguson | Dallas Cowboys

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Chad Muma #48 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 174
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Jake Ferguson
Position: TE
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 244 lbs
Birth Place: Madison, WI, USA
High School: Vel Phillips Memorial (WI)
College: Wisconsin (Big Ten Conference)

Adam Trautman | Denver Broncos

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints rushes under pressure from Dre’Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of a game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: by Matthew Stockman (Getty Images)

Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 207
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Adam Trautman
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 253 lbs
Birth Place: Williamsburg, MI, USA
High School: Elk Rapids (MI)
College: Dayton (Pioneer Football League)

Shane Zylstra | Detroit Lions

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 01: Brock Wright #89 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown with Shane Zylstra #84 during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo: by Nic Antaya (Getty Images)

Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 60
Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Name: Shane Zylstra
Position: TE
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Spicer, MN, USA
High School: New London-Spicer (MN)
College: Minnesota State (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)

Ian Thomas | Carolina Panthers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: Ian Thomas #80 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after defeating the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Eakin Howard (Getty Images)

Completions: 21
Receiving Yards: 197
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Ian Thomas
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Baltimore, MD, USA
High School: Digital Harbor (MD)
College: Indiana (Big Ten Conference)

Josh Oliver | Minnesota Vikings

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Tight end Josh Oliver #84 goes through a blocking drill against tight end Ben Sims #49 of the Minnesota Vikings before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 149
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Josh Oliver
Position: TE
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 259 lbs
Birth Place: Paso Robles, CA, USA
High School: Paso Robles (CA)
College: San Jose State (Mountain West Conference)

Durham Smythe | Miami Dolphins

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Durham Smythe #81 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Eric Espada (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 129
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Durham Smythe
Position: TE
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Belton, TX, USA
High School: Belton (TX)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)

Johnny Mundt | Minnesota Vikings

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Tight end Johnny Mundt #86 of the Minnesota Vikings lines up for a play during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 140
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Johnny Mundt
Position: TE
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 233 lbs
Birth Place: Modesto, CA, USA
High School: Central Catholic (CA)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Peyton Hendershot | Dallas Cowboys

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 29: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans intercepts a pass intended for Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: by Wesley Hitt (Getty Images)

Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 103
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Peyton Hendershot
Position: TE
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: North Salem, IN, USA
High School: Tri-West (IN)
College: Indiana (Big Ten Conference)

Mitchell Wilcox | Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Mitchell Wilcox #84 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops a pass against Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Timothy T Ludwig (Getty Images)

Completions: 17
Receiving Yards: 139
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Mitchell Wilcox
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Tarpon Springs, FL, USA
High School: Tarpon Springs (FL)
College: South Florida (American Athletic Conference)

Connor Heyward | Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Connor Heyward #83 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a first down in the second quarter over Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 12
Receiving Yards: 151
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Connor Heyward
Position: TE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 230 lbs
Birth Place: Duluth, GA, USA
High School: Peachtree Ridge (GA)
College: Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)

Eric Saubert | Miami Dolphins

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins (L), quarterback Mike White #14 of the Miami Dolphins (C), and tight end Eric Saubert #82 of the Miami Dolphins (R) walk onto the field before a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 148
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Eric Saubert
Position: TE
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 248 lbs
Birth Place: Chicago, IL, USA
High School: Hoffman Estates (IL)
College: Drake (Pioneer Football League)

Zach Gentry | Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Derek Watt #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown with Zach Gentry #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: by Joe Sargent (Getty Images)

Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 132
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Zach Gentry
Position: TE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Albuquerque, NM, USA
High School: Eldorado (NM)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)

Teagan Quitoriano | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 18: Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates with teammates after rushing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: by Bob Levey (Getty Images)

Completions: 7
Receiving Yards: 113
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Teagan Quitoriano
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 259 lbs
Birth Place: Salem, OR, USA
High School: Sprague (OR)
College: Oregon State (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Lawrence Cager | New York Giants

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Eric Kendricks #54 of the Minnesota Vikings breaks up a pass to Lawrence Cager #83 of the New York Giants during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo: by Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

Completions: 13
Receiving Yards: 118
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Lawrence Cager
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Baltimore, MD, USA
High School: Calvert Hall (MD)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

John Bates | Washington Commanders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: John Bates #87 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a third quarter touchdown with teammates during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo: by Greg Fiume (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 108
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: John Bates
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 259 lbs
Birth Place: Nyssa, OR, USA
High School: Lebanon (OR)
College: Boise State (Mountain West Conference)

Donald Parham Jr. | Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Donald Parham Jr. #89 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 130
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Donald Parham Jr.
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 237 lbs
Birth Place: Lakeland, FL, USA
High School: Lake Gibson (FL)
College: Stetson (Pioneer Football League)

Jody Fortson | Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 108
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Jody Fortson
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 226 lbs
Birth Place: Buffalo, NY, USA
High School: South Park (NY)
College: Valdosta State (Gulf South Conference)

James Mitchell | Detroit Lions

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Amani Oruwariye #20 of the New York Giants tackles James Mitchell #82 of the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo: by Nic Antaya (Getty Images)

Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 113
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: James Mitchell
Position: TE
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Big Stone Gap, VA, USA
High School: Union (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Eric Tomlinson | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Cornerback Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets tackles wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: by Mark Brown (Getty Images)

Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 79
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Eric Tomlinson
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 31
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Oklahoma City, OK, USA
High School: Klein (TX)
College: UTEP (Conference USA)

Brevin Jordan | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Brevin Jordan #9 of the Houston Texans misses a catch against Devin Lloyd #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at NRG Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: by Bob Levey (Getty Images)

Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 128
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Brevin Jordan
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Las Vegas, NV, USA
High School: Bishop Gorman (NV)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Marcedes Lewis | Chicago Bears

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Marcedes Lewis #89 of the Green Bay Packers makes a first-down reception against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Completions: 6
Receiving Yards: 66
Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Name: Marcedes Lewis
Position: TE
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 39
Experience: 18
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Los Alamitos, CA, USA
High School: Long Beach Poly (CA)
College: UCLA (Pacific Ten Conference)

Albert Okwuegbunam | Denver Broncos

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam #85 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 95
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Albert Okwuegbunam
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 258 lbs
Birth Place: Springfield, IL, USA
High School: Sacred Heart Griffin (IL)
College: Missouri (Southeastern Conference)

Josiah Deguara | Green Bay Packers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Josiah Deguara #81 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: by Kayla Wolf (Getty Images)

Completions: 13
Receiving Yards: 114
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Josiah Deguara
Position: TE
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Folsom, CA, USA
High School: Folsom (CA)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)

Tanner Hudson | Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaps over Trayvon Henderson #41 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Douglas P. DeFelice (Getty Images)

Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 132
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Tanner Hudson
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 28
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 239 lbs
Birth Place: Paris, TN, USA
High School: Camden Central (TN)
College: Southern Arkansas (Great American Conference)

Jack Stoll | Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Tight end Jack Stoll #89 of the Philadelphia Eagles waits to take the field against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 123
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Jack Stoll
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Lone Tree, CO, USA
High School: Regis Jesuit (CO)
College: Nebraska (Big Ten Conference)

Pharaoh Brown | Indianapolis Colts

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Pharaoh Brown #85 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo: by Justin Casterline (Getty Images)

Completions: 12
Receiving Yards: 117
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Pharaoh Brown
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Cleveland, OH, USA
High School: Brush (OH)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Geoff Swaim | Arizona Cardinals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Geoff Swaim #87 of the Dallas Cowboys, offensive tackle Byron Bell #75 and quarterback Kellen Moore #17 link arms during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Chris Coduto (Getty Images)

Completions: 12
Receiving Yards: 58
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Geoff Swaim
Position: TE
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Chico, CA, USA
High School: Pleasant Valley (CA)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Dan Arnold | Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Dan Arnold #85 of the Arizona Cardinals makes the first quarter reception against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 135
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Dan Arnold
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Fargo, ND, USA
High School: Shanley (ND)
College: Wisconsin-Platteville (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Ko Kieft | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Baker Mayfield (2nd-L) and Ko Kieft of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers react during a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on June 09, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Completions: 7
Receiving Yards: 80
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Ko Kieft
Position: TE
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Sioux Center, IA, USA
High School: Sioux Center (IA)
College: Minnesota (Big Ten Conference)

Quintin Morris | Buffalo Bills

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Quintin Morris #85 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Segun Olubi #50 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Completions: 8
Receiving Yards: 84
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Quintin Morris
Position: TE
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, TX, USA
High School: George Ranch (TX)
College: Bowling Green (Mid-American Conference)

Ross Dwelley | San Francisco 49ers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Offensive tackle Nick Zakelj #63 and tight end Ross Dwelley #82 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate after Dwelley caught a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 3
Receiving Yards: 105
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Ross Dwelley
Position: TE
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: Sonora, CA, USA
High School: Oakridge (CA)
College: San Diego (Pioneer Football League)

Anthony Firkser | New England Patriots

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Anthony Firkser #86 of the Tennessee Titans scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Kathryn Riley (Getty Images)

Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 100
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Anthony Firkser
Position: TE
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Manalapan, NJ, USA
High School: Manalapan (NJ)
College: Harvard (Ivy League)

Giovanni Ricci | Carolina Panthers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Giovanni Ricci #45 of the Carolina Panthers is downed by Talanoa Hufanga #29 and Deommodore Lenoir #38 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Eakin Howard (Getty Images)

Completions: 8
Receiving Yards: 100
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Giovanni Ricci
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Loveland, OH, USA
High School: Loveland (OH)
College: Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference)

Brycen Hopkins | Los Angeles Rams

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Brycen Hopkins #88 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

Completions: 7
Receiving Yards: 109
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Brycen Hopkins
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Nashville, TN, USA
High School: Ensworth (TN)
College: Purdue (Big Ten Conference)

Parker Hesse | Atlanta Falcons

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with Kyle Pitts #8, Drake London #5, Marcus Mariota #1 and Parker Hesse #46 of the Atlanta Falcons prior to the game against the Los Angles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Adam Hagy (Getty Images)

Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 89
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Parker Hesse
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 28
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 261 lbs
Birth Place: LaCrosse, WI, USA
High School: Waukon (IA)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)

Tre’ McKitty | Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Tre’ McKitty #88 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 72
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Tre’ McKitty
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Wesley Chapel, FL, USA
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

Armani Rogers | Washington Commanders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Armani Rogers #88 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a first down during the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo: by Scott Taetsch (Getty Images)

Completions: 5
Receiving Yards: 64
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Armani Rogers
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Los Angeles, CA, USA
High School: Hamilton (CA)
College: Ohio (Mid-American Conference)

Grant Calcaterra | Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball after an interception while defended by Grant Calcaterra #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Completions: 5
Receiving Yards: 81
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Grant Calcaterra
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, USA
High School: Santa Margarita (CA)
College: SMU (American Athletic Conference)

Nick Vannett | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 29: Tight end Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with tight end Nick Vannett #81after scoring the winning touchdown to beat the Houston Texans 41-38 at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Otto Greule Jr (Getty Images)

Completions: 6
Receiving Yards: 55
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Nick Vannett
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 257 lbs
Birth Place: Westerville, OH, USA
High School: Central (OH)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Chris Manhertz | Denver Broncos

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 13: Chris Manhertz #82 of the Carolina Panthers and Will Parks #27 of the Denver Broncos embrace following the Broncos 32-27 victory at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: by Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Completions: 6
Receiving Yards: 42
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Chris Manhertz
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 31
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: New York, NY, USA
High School: Cardinal Spellman (NY)
College: Canisius (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Blake Bell | Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Noah Gray #83, Blake Bell #81 and Michael Burton #45 of the Kansas City Chiefs participate in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 10, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 20
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Blake Bell
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 32
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Wichita Falls, TX, USA
High School: Bishop Carroll (KS)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)

Tyler Kroft | Miami Dolphins

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Tight end Tyler Kroft #48 of the Miami Dolphins nearly makes a touch down catch during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Bryan Cereijo (Getty Images)

Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 57
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Tyler Kroft
Position: TE
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Downingtown, PA, USA
High School: Downingtown East (PA)
College: Rutgers (Big Ten Conference)

Charlie Kolar | Baltimore Ravens

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Tight end Charlie Kolar #88 of the Baltimore Ravens is shown during warm ups before the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 49
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Charlie Kolar
Position: TE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 257 lbs
Birth Place: Norman, OK, USA
High School: Norman North (OK)
College: Iowa State (Big Twelve Conference)

Luke Farrell | Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Luke Farrell #89 of the Jacksonville Jaguars stiff arms Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by Mike Carlson (Getty Images)

Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 40
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Luke Farrell
Position: TE
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Perry, OH, USA
High School: Perry (OH)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Tyler Mabry | Seattle Seahawks

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Tyler Mabry #85 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

Completions: 1
Receiving Yards: 7
Receiving Touchdowns: 1

Name: Tyler Mabry
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Ypsilanti, MI, USA
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)

Stephen Sullivan | Carolina Panthers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 08: Stephen Sullivan #84 of the Carolina Panthers reacts on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 46
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Stephen Sullivan
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Donaldsonville, LA, USA
High School: Donaldsonville (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Trevon Wesco | Tennessee Titans

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 26
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Trevon Wesco
Position: TE
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 267 lbs
Birth Place: Martinsburg, WV, USA
High School: Musselman (WV)
College: West Virginia (Big Twelve Conference)

Tyler Davis | Green Bay Packers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Tyler Davis #84 of the Green Bay Packers after running for a two yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: by Kayla Wolf (Getty Images)

Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 26
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Tyler Davis
Position: TE
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: North Bellmore, NY, USA
High School: Mepham (NY)
College: Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Kendall Blanton | Kansas City Chiefs

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 35
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Kendall Blanton
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 262 lbs
Birth Place: Blue Springs, MO, USA
High School: Blue Springs South (MO)
College: Missouri (Southeastern Conference)

Stone Smartt | Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Gerald Everett #7 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a touchdown with Stone Smartt #48 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 17
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Stone Smartt
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 226 lbs
Birth Place: Sacramento, CA, USA
High School: Del Oro (CA)
College: Old Dominion (Conference USA)

Cole Turner | Washington Commanders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Cole Turner #85 of the Washington Commanders is tackled by Rodney McLeod #26 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 23
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Cole Turner
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Clackamas, OR, USA
High School: Clackamas (OR)
College: Nevada (Mountain West Conference)

Jesper Horsted | Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tight end Jesper Horsted #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders blocks linebacker Victor Dimukeje #52 of the Arizona Cardinals during their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Completions: 3
Receiving Yards: 19
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Jesper Horsted
Position: TE
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 237 lbs
Birth Place: Shoreview, MN, USA
High School: Roseville (MN)
College: Princeton (Ivy League)

Sean McKeon | Dallas Cowboys

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Sean McKeon #84 after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: by Lachlan Cunningham (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 11
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Sean McKeon
Position: TE
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Dudley, MA, USA
High School: Shepherd Hill Regional (MA)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)

Devin Asiasi | Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Trenton Irwin #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with Devin Asiasi #86 of the Cincinnati Bengals after Irwin scored a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo: by Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 5
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Devin Asiasi
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Shoreview, CA, USA
High School: De La Salle (CA)
College: UCLA (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Drew Sample | Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Barr #42 of the Dallas Cowboys tackles Drew Sample #89 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: by Richard Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: -2
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Drew Sample
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 255 lbs
Birth Place: Bellevue, WA, USA
High School: Newport (WA)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Mason Schreck | Houston Texans

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Mason Schreck #47 of the Houston Texans makes a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)

Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 6
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Mason Schreck
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Medina, OH, USA
High School: Medina (OH)
College: Buffalo (Mid-American Conference)

Jeremy Ruckert | New York Jets

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: Tight end Jeremy Ruckert #89 of the New York Jets makes a catch during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Cliff Hawkins (Getty Images)

Completions: 1
Receiving Yards: 8
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Jeremy Ruckert
Position: TE
Team: New York Jets
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Lindenhurst, NY, USA
High School: Lindenhurst (NY)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)

Tommy Sweeney | New York Giants

Completions: 1
Receiving Yards: 7
Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Name: Tommy Sweeney
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 28
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 251 lbs
Birth Place: Ramsey, NJ, USA
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
College: Boston College (Atlantic Coast Conference)

