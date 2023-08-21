Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Tight End (TE)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Travis Kelce | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 110
Receiving Yards: 1338
Receiving Touchdowns: 12
Name: Travis Kelce
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 33
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Cleveland Heights, OH, USA
High School: Cleveland Heights (OH)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)
T.J. Hockenson | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 86
Receiving Yards: 914
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: T.J. Hockenson
Position: TE
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 248 lbs
Birth Place: Chariton, IA, USA
High School: Chariton (IA)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)
George Kittle | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 60
Receiving Yards: 765
Receiving Touchdowns: 11
Name: George Kittle
Position: TE
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Madison, WI, USA
High School: Norman (OK)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)
Mark Andrews | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 73
Receiving Yards: 847
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Mark Andrews
Position: TE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Scottsdale, AZ, USA
High School: Desert Mountain (AZ)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
Evan Engram | Jacksonville Jaguars
Completions: 73
Receiving Yards: 766
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Evan Engram
Position: TE
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Powder Springs, GA, USA
High School: Hillgrove (GA)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
Tyler Higbee | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 72
Receiving Yards: 620
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Tyler Higbee
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 255 lbs
Birth Place: Clearwater, FL, USA
High School: East Lake (FL)
College: Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
Pat Freiermuth | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 63
Receiving Yards: 732
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Pat Freiermuth
Position: TE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 258 lbs
Birth Place: Newburyport, MA, USA
High School: Brooks School (MA)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)
Cole Kmet | Chicago Bears
Completions: 50
Receiving Yards: 544
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Cole Kmet
Position: TE
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Lake Barrington, IL, USA
High School: St. Viator (IL)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Taysom Hill | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 77
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Taysom Hill
Position: TE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 32
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 221 lbs
Birth Place: Pocatello, ID, USA
High School: Highland (ID)
College: BYU (Independent)
David Njoku | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 628
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: David Njoku
Position: TE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Cedar Grove, NJ, USA
High School: Cedar Grove (NJ)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Dalton Schultz | Houston Texans
Completions: 57
Receiving Yards: 577
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Dalton Schultz
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 244 lbs
Birth Place: Sandy, UT, USA
High School: Bingham (UT)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Dallas Goedert | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 55
Receiving Yards: 702
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Dallas Goedert
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 256 lbs
Birth Place: Britton, SD, USA
High School: Britton-Hecla (SD)
College: South Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Gerald Everett | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 555
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Gerald Everett
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Atlanta, GA, USA
High School: Columbia (GA)
College: South Alabama (Sun Belt Conference)
Dawson Knox | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 48
Receiving Yards: 517
Receiving Touchdowns: 6
Name: Dawson Knox
Position: TE
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: Brentwood, TN, USA
High School: Brentwood Academy (TN)
College: Ole Miss (Southeastern Conference)
Juwan Johnson | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 508
Receiving Touchdowns: 7
Name: Juwan Johnson
Position: TE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 231 lbs
Birth Place: Glassboro, NJ, USA
High School: Glassboro (NJ)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Tyler Conklin | New York Jets
Completions: 58
Receiving Yards: 552
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Tyler Conklin
Position: TE
Team: New York Jets
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: Chesterfield, MI, USA
High School: L’Anse Creuse North (MI)
College: Central Michigan (Mid-American Conference)
Noah Fant | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 50
Receiving Yards: 486
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Noah Fant
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 249 lbs
Birth Place: Omaha, NE, USA
High School: Omaha South (NE)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)
Jordan Akins | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 37
Receiving Yards: 495
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Jordan Akins
Position: TE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 31
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Locust Grove, GA, USA
High School: Union Grove (GA)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)
Zach Ertz | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 47
Receiving Yards: 406
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Zach Ertz
Position: TE
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 32
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Orange, CA, USA
High School: Monte Vista (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Robert Tonyan | Chicago Bears
Completions: 53
Receiving Yards: 470
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Robert Tonyan
Position: TE
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: McHenry, IL, USA
High School: McHenry East (IL)
College: Indiana State (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Hayden Hurst | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 52
Receiving Yards: 414
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Hayden Hurst
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Jacksonville, FL, USA
High School: The Bolles School (FL)
College: South Carolina (Southeastern Conference)
Hunter Henry | New England Patriots
Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 509
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Hunter Henry
Position: TE
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 258 lbs
Birth Place: Little Rock, AR, USA
High School: Pulaski (AR)
College: Arkansas (Southeastern Conference)
Mike Gesicki | New England Patriots
Completions: 32
Receiving Yards: 362
Receiving Touchdowns: 5
Name: Mike Gesicki
Position: TE
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Lakewood Township, NJ, USA
High School: Southern Regional (NJ)
College: Penn State (Big Ten Conference)
Chigoziem Okonkwo | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 32
Receiving Yards: 450
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Chigoziem Okonkwo
Position: TE
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Powder Springs, GA, USA
High School: Hillgrove (GA)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)
Austin Hooper | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 41
Receiving Yards: 444
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Austin Hooper
Position: TE
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 28
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: San Mateo, CA, USA
High School: De La Salle (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Cade Otton | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 42
Receiving Yards: 391
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Cade Otton
Position: TE
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Tumwater, WA, USA
High School: Tumwater (WA)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Isaiah Likely | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 36
Receiving Yards: 373
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Isaiah Likely
Position: TE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 241 lbs
Birth Place: Cambridge, MA, USA
High School: Everett (MA)
College: Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference)
Greg Dulcich | Denver Broncos
Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 411
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Greg Dulcich
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Glendale, CA, USA
High School: Saint Francis (CA)
College: UCLA (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Will Dissly | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 34
Receiving Yards: 349
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Will Dissly
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Bozeman, MT, USA
High School: Bozeman (MT)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Foster Moreau | New Orleans Saints
Completions: 33
Receiving Yards: 420
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Foster Moreau
Position: TE
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: New Orleans, LA, USA
High School: Jesuit (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Darren Waller | New York Giants
Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 388
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Darren Waller
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 30
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Acworth, GA, USA
High School: North Cobb (GA)
College: Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Logan Thomas | Washington Commanders
Completions: 39
Receiving Yards: 323
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Logan Thomas
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 32
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Lynchburg, VA, USA
High School: Brookville (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Kyle Pitts | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 356
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Kyle Pitts
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 22
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Philadelphia, PA, USA
High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)
Daniel Bellinger | New York Giants
Completions: 30
Receiving Yards: 268
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Daniel Bellinger
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 253 lbs
Birth Place: Las Vegas, NV, USA
High School: Palo Verde (NV)
College: San Diego State (Mountain West Conference)
Jelani Woods | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 312
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Jelani Woods
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 253 lbs
Birth Place: Ellenwood, GA, USA
High School: Cedar Grove (GA)
College: Virginia (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Noah Gray | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 28
Receiving Yards: 299
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Noah Gray
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Leominster, MA, USA
High School: Leominster (MA)
College: Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Colby Parkinson | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 322
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Colby Parkinson
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 24
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 251 lbs
Birth Place: Simi Valley, CA, USA
High School: Oaks Christian (CA)
College: Stanford (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Brock Wright | Detroit Lions
Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 216
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Brock Wright
Position: TE
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Cypress, TX, USA
High School: Cy-Fair (TX)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Kylen Granson | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 302
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Kylen Granson
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 242 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Westlake (TX)
College: SMU (American Athletic Conference)
Trey McBride | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 29
Receiving Yards: 265
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Trey McBride
Position: TE
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Fort Morgan, CO, USA
High School: Fort Morgan (CO)
College: Colorado State (Mountain West Conference)
Harrison Bryant | Cleveland Browns
Completions: 31
Receiving Yards: 239
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Harrison Bryant
Position: TE
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 230 lbs
Birth Place: Gray, GA, USA
High School: John Milledge Academy (GA)
College: Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
C.J. Uzomah | New York Jets
Completions: 21
Receiving Yards: 232
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: C.J. Uzomah
Position: TE
Team: New York Jets
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 271 lbs
Birth Place: Suwanee, GA, USA
High School: North Gwinnett (GA)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)
Irv Smith Jr. | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 25
Receiving Yards: 182
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Irv Smith Jr.
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 25
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: New Orleans, LA, USA
High School: Brother Martin (LA)
College: Alabama (Southeastern Conference)
MyCole Pruitt | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 16
Receiving Yards: 150
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: MyCole Pruitt
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 31
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: St. Louis, MO, USA
High School: Kirkwood (MO)
College: Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Mo Alie-Cox | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 189
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Mo Alie-Cox
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 267 lbs
Birth Place: Middleburg, VA, USA
High School: Middleburg Academy (VA)
College: VCU (Atlantic 10 Conference)
Jonnu Smith | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 27
Receiving Yards: 245
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Jonnu Smith
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 27
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 248 lbs
Birth Place: Ocala, FL, USA
High School: West Port (FL)
College: Florida International (Conference USA)
Tommy Tremble | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 174
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Name: Tommy Tremble
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Johns Creek, GA, USA
High School: Wesleyan (GA)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Jake Ferguson | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 174
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Jake Ferguson
Position: TE
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 244 lbs
Birth Place: Madison, WI, USA
High School: Vel Phillips Memorial (WI)
College: Wisconsin (Big Ten Conference)
Adam Trautman | Denver Broncos
Completions: 18
Receiving Yards: 207
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Adam Trautman
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 253 lbs
Birth Place: Williamsburg, MI, USA
High School: Elk Rapids (MI)
College: Dayton (Pioneer Football League)
Shane Zylstra | Detroit Lions
Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 60
Receiving Touchdowns: 4
Name: Shane Zylstra
Position: TE
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Spicer, MN, USA
High School: New London-Spicer (MN)
College: Minnesota State (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference)
Ian Thomas | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 21
Receiving Yards: 197
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Ian Thomas
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Baltimore, MD, USA
High School: Digital Harbor (MD)
College: Indiana (Big Ten Conference)
Josh Oliver | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 149
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Josh Oliver
Position: TE
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 259 lbs
Birth Place: Paso Robles, CA, USA
High School: Paso Robles (CA)
College: San Jose State (Mountain West Conference)
Durham Smythe | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 129
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Durham Smythe
Position: TE
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Belton, TX, USA
High School: Belton (TX)
College: Notre Dame (Independent)
Johnny Mundt | Minnesota Vikings
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 140
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Johnny Mundt
Position: TE
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 233 lbs
Birth Place: Modesto, CA, USA
High School: Central Catholic (CA)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Peyton Hendershot | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 103
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Peyton Hendershot
Position: TE
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254 lbs
Birth Place: North Salem, IN, USA
High School: Tri-West (IN)
College: Indiana (Big Ten Conference)
Mitchell Wilcox | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 17
Receiving Yards: 139
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Mitchell Wilcox
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Tarpon Springs, FL, USA
High School: Tarpon Springs (FL)
College: South Florida (American Athletic Conference)
Connor Heyward | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 12
Receiving Yards: 151
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Connor Heyward
Position: TE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 230 lbs
Birth Place: Duluth, GA, USA
High School: Peachtree Ridge (GA)
College: Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)
Eric Saubert | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 15
Receiving Yards: 148
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Eric Saubert
Position: TE
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 248 lbs
Birth Place: Chicago, IL, USA
High School: Hoffman Estates (IL)
College: Drake (Pioneer Football League)
Zach Gentry | Pittsburgh Steelers
Completions: 19
Receiving Yards: 132
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Zach Gentry
Position: TE
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Albuquerque, NM, USA
High School: Eldorado (NM)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)
Teagan Quitoriano | Houston Texans
Completions: 7
Receiving Yards: 113
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Teagan Quitoriano
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 259 lbs
Birth Place: Salem, OR, USA
High School: Sprague (OR)
College: Oregon State (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Lawrence Cager | New York Giants
Completions: 13
Receiving Yards: 118
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Lawrence Cager
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 220 lbs
Birth Place: Baltimore, MD, USA
High School: Calvert Hall (MD)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
John Bates | Washington Commanders
Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 108
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: John Bates
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 259 lbs
Birth Place: Nyssa, OR, USA
High School: Lebanon (OR)
College: Boise State (Mountain West Conference)
Donald Parham Jr. | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 130
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Donald Parham Jr.
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 26
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 237 lbs
Birth Place: Lakeland, FL, USA
High School: Lake Gibson (FL)
College: Stetson (Pioneer Football League)
Jody Fortson | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 108
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Jody Fortson
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 226 lbs
Birth Place: Buffalo, NY, USA
High School: South Park (NY)
College: Valdosta State (Gulf South Conference)
James Mitchell | Detroit Lions
Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 113
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: James Mitchell
Position: TE
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Big Stone Gap, VA, USA
High School: Union (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Eric Tomlinson | Houston Texans
Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 79
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Eric Tomlinson
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 31
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Oklahoma City, OK, USA
High School: Klein (TX)
College: UTEP (Conference USA)
Brevin Jordan | Houston Texans
Completions: 14
Receiving Yards: 128
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Brevin Jordan
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Las Vegas, NV, USA
High School: Bishop Gorman (NV)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Marcedes Lewis | Chicago Bears
Completions: 6
Receiving Yards: 66
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
Name: Marcedes Lewis
Position: TE
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 39
Experience: 18
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Los Alamitos, CA, USA
High School: Long Beach Poly (CA)
College: UCLA (Pacific Ten Conference)
Albert Okwuegbunam | Denver Broncos
Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 95
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Albert Okwuegbunam
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 258 lbs
Birth Place: Springfield, IL, USA
High School: Sacred Heart Griffin (IL)
College: Missouri (Southeastern Conference)
Josiah Deguara | Green Bay Packers
Completions: 13
Receiving Yards: 114
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Josiah Deguara
Position: TE
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Folsom, CA, USA
High School: Folsom (CA)
College: Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)
Tanner Hudson | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 132
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Tanner Hudson
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 28
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 239 lbs
Birth Place: Paris, TN, USA
High School: Camden Central (TN)
College: Southern Arkansas (Great American Conference)
Jack Stoll | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 11
Receiving Yards: 123
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Jack Stoll
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Lone Tree, CO, USA
High School: Regis Jesuit (CO)
College: Nebraska (Big Ten Conference)
Pharaoh Brown | Indianapolis Colts
Completions: 12
Receiving Yards: 117
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Pharaoh Brown
Position: TE
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Cleveland, OH, USA
High School: Brush (OH)
College: Oregon (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Geoff Swaim | Arizona Cardinals
Completions: 12
Receiving Yards: 58
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Geoff Swaim
Position: TE
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 29
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Chico, CA, USA
High School: Pleasant Valley (CA)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Dan Arnold | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 135
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Dan Arnold
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Fargo, ND, USA
High School: Shanley (ND)
College: Wisconsin-Platteville (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
Ko Kieft | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Completions: 7
Receiving Yards: 80
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Ko Kieft
Position: TE
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 265 lbs
Birth Place: Sioux Center, IA, USA
High School: Sioux Center (IA)
College: Minnesota (Big Ten Conference)
Quintin Morris | Buffalo Bills
Completions: 8
Receiving Yards: 84
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Quintin Morris
Position: TE
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Richmond, TX, USA
High School: George Ranch (TX)
College: Bowling Green (Mid-American Conference)
Ross Dwelley | San Francisco 49ers
Completions: 3
Receiving Yards: 105
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Ross Dwelley
Position: TE
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: Sonora, CA, USA
High School: Oakridge (CA)
College: San Diego (Pioneer Football League)
Anthony Firkser | New England Patriots
Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 100
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Anthony Firkser
Position: TE
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Manalapan, NJ, USA
High School: Manalapan (NJ)
College: Harvard (Ivy League)
Giovanni Ricci | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 8
Receiving Yards: 100
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Giovanni Ricci
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 26
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Loveland, OH, USA
High School: Loveland (OH)
College: Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference)
Brycen Hopkins | Los Angeles Rams
Completions: 7
Receiving Yards: 109
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Brycen Hopkins
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Nashville, TN, USA
High School: Ensworth (TN)
College: Purdue (Big Ten Conference)
Parker Hesse | Atlanta Falcons
Completions: 9
Receiving Yards: 89
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Parker Hesse
Position: TE
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 28
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 261 lbs
Birth Place: LaCrosse, WI, USA
High School: Waukon (IA)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)
Tre’ McKitty | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 10
Receiving Yards: 72
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Tre’ McKitty
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 246 lbs
Birth Place: Wesley Chapel, FL, USA
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
Armani Rogers | Washington Commanders
Completions: 5
Receiving Yards: 64
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Armani Rogers
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Los Angeles, CA, USA
High School: Hamilton (CA)
College: Ohio (Mid-American Conference)
Grant Calcaterra | Philadelphia Eagles
Completions: 5
Receiving Yards: 81
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Grant Calcaterra
Position: TE
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, USA
High School: Santa Margarita (CA)
College: SMU (American Athletic Conference)
Nick Vannett | Houston Texans
Completions: 6
Receiving Yards: 55
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Nick Vannett
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 30
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 257 lbs
Birth Place: Westerville, OH, USA
High School: Central (OH)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Chris Manhertz | Denver Broncos
Completions: 6
Receiving Yards: 42
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Chris Manhertz
Position: TE
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 31
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 235 lbs
Birth Place: New York, NY, USA
High School: Cardinal Spellman (NY)
College: Canisius (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)
Blake Bell | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 20
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Blake Bell
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 32
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Wichita Falls, TX, USA
High School: Bishop Carroll (KS)
College: Oklahoma (Big Twelve Conference)
Tyler Kroft | Miami Dolphins
Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 57
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Tyler Kroft
Position: TE
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 30
Experience: 9
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Downingtown, PA, USA
High School: Downingtown East (PA)
College: Rutgers (Big Ten Conference)
Charlie Kolar | Baltimore Ravens
Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 49
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Charlie Kolar
Position: TE
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 257 lbs
Birth Place: Norman, OK, USA
High School: Norman North (OK)
College: Iowa State (Big Twelve Conference)
Luke Farrell | Jacksonville Jaguars
Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 40
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Luke Farrell
Position: TE
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 25
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Perry, OH, USA
High School: Perry (OH)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Tyler Mabry | Seattle Seahawks
Completions: 1
Receiving Yards: 7
Receiving Touchdowns: 1
Name: Tyler Mabry
Position: TE
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 247 lbs
Birth Place: Ypsilanti, MI, USA
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
College: Maryland (Big Ten Conference)
Stephen Sullivan | Carolina Panthers
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 46
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Stephen Sullivan
Position: TE
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 26
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 245 lbs
Birth Place: Donaldsonville, LA, USA
High School: Donaldsonville (LA)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Trevon Wesco | Tennessee Titans
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 26
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Trevon Wesco
Position: TE
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 267 lbs
Birth Place: Martinsburg, WV, USA
High School: Musselman (WV)
College: West Virginia (Big Twelve Conference)
Tyler Davis | Green Bay Packers
Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 26
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Tyler Davis
Position: TE
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: North Bellmore, NY, USA
High School: Mepham (NY)
College: Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Kendall Blanton | Kansas City Chiefs
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 35
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Kendall Blanton
Position: TE
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 262 lbs
Birth Place: Blue Springs, MO, USA
High School: Blue Springs South (MO)
College: Missouri (Southeastern Conference)
Stone Smartt | Los Angeles Chargers
Completions: 4
Receiving Yards: 17
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Stone Smartt
Position: TE
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 24
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 226 lbs
Birth Place: Sacramento, CA, USA
High School: Del Oro (CA)
College: Old Dominion (Conference USA)
Cole Turner | Washington Commanders
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 23
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Cole Turner
Position: TE
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 240 lbs
Birth Place: Clackamas, OR, USA
High School: Clackamas (OR)
College: Nevada (Mountain West Conference)
Jesper Horsted | Las Vegas Raiders
Completions: 3
Receiving Yards: 19
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Jesper Horsted
Position: TE
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 237 lbs
Birth Place: Shoreview, MN, USA
High School: Roseville (MN)
College: Princeton (Ivy League)
Sean McKeon | Dallas Cowboys
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 11
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Sean McKeon
Position: TE
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 25
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 238 lbs
Birth Place: Dudley, MA, USA
High School: Shepherd Hill Regional (MA)
College: Michigan (Big Ten Conference)
Devin Asiasi | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 5
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Devin Asiasi
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 260 lbs
Birth Place: Shoreview, CA, USA
High School: De La Salle (CA)
College: UCLA (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Drew Sample | Cincinnati Bengals
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: -2
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Drew Sample
Position: TE
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 255 lbs
Birth Place: Bellevue, WA, USA
High School: Newport (WA)
College: Washington (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Mason Schreck | Houston Texans
Completions: 2
Receiving Yards: 6
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Mason Schreck
Position: TE
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 29
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 252 lbs
Birth Place: Medina, OH, USA
High School: Medina (OH)
College: Buffalo (Mid-American Conference)
Jeremy Ruckert | New York Jets
Completions: 1
Receiving Yards: 8
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Jeremy Ruckert
Position: TE
Team: New York Jets
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 250 lbs
Birth Place: Lindenhurst, NY, USA
High School: Lindenhurst (NY)
College: Ohio State (Big Ten Conference)
Tommy Sweeney | New York Giants
Completions: 1
Receiving Yards: 7
Receiving Touchdowns: 0
Name: Tommy Sweeney
Position: TE
Team: New York Giants
Age: 28
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 251 lbs
Birth Place: Ramsey, NJ, USA
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
College: Boston College (Atlantic Coast Conference)