Jackass Tournament Final Four: Favre vs. Brown, Walker vs. Snyder

After a stacked top 16, we’re finally approaching a finale. Here’s who will end up in the finals...

No. 1 Brett Favre beats No. 13 Antonio Brown

The former Green Bay Packer holds serve and makes it to the first-ever Jackass Championship by running through the field. Although Antonio Brown was a much lower seed, this matchup could’ve gone either way, as both are notorious assclowns. But it’s Favre who moved one step closer to being immortalized as the first Jackass bracket champion.

No. 7 Herschel Walker eliminates No. 11 Daniel Snyder

Many thought Herschel Walker should have been seeded much higher in the tournament, given all his jackassery. Well, now he’s got a chance to prove his supporters right, advancing to the title game against Brett Favre. This first-ever Jackass bracket field was intense, where only the most deplorable humans thrive and survive. So, we’ve got a championship matchup that should be memorable.

