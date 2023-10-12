FC Cincinnati GM Chris Albright signs long-term contract

FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright agreed to a long-term contract extension with the MLS club on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by FC Cincinnati.

Albright, 44, joined FCC in October 2021 and promptly led the club to its first MLS playoff berth in 2022. This season, Cincinnati (20-5-8, 68 points) captured the Supporters' Shield trophy.

Advertisement

"Chris has done a tremendous job since he took the helm two years ago," co-CEO Jeff Berding said. "FC Cincinnati have become one of the most exciting teams in Major League Soccer, leading to a 2023 Supporters' Shield triumph. We're pleased to extend Chris and keep him and his family in Cincinnati for the long term. He will continue to provide leadership and stability over all soccer-related areas."

Advertisement

Albright served as the technical director of the Philadelphia Union (2014-20) before joining FC Cincinnati.

Advertisement

"I'm thrilled to extend my contract to stay with FC Cincinnati," Albright said. "For me and my family, coming here was a new adventure and we have been embraced fully by the club, the fans, and the city. It's been an incredible 2 years and I'm looking forward to our continued growth and success in the future. I'd like to thank Jeff, Carl (H. Lindner III, controlling owner and co-CEO), and all the ownership group for their commitment to the club and for their continued faith in what we're building together."

—Field Level Media