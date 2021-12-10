If you’re not a part of Flyers Twitter, well, consider yourself lucky. But you did miss fans of the Orange and Black having a totally normal one on Thursday as a movement to change PFPs to an unhappy fan wearing a bag over his/her head (much like the infamous days of New Orleans fans during the ’Ain’ts era) went viral.



Blogger Anthony DiGrazio of PhillyisFlyer and his partners at High & Wide Hockey got the trend going.

“It started out as a joke. (I’m) just really disappointed with the team. A few people changed their Twitter pictures and it literally took off.

“We even received word from a source that many of the ex-Flyers LOVED it.”

#BroadStreetBag started trending. @BeeTEE15 did the work of creating countless PhotoShop memes.

The Flyers are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak that saw Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien get canned. The losing streak has continued under interim coach Mike Yeo, and the often bitterly divided fanbase has seemingly had enough. The rage is not only directed at the team and GM Chuck Fletcher, but the soulless corporate ownership at Comcast.

“Problems were around before Mr. (Ed) Snider passed away (in 2016), but when he died, the spirit of this franchise did as well,” DiGrazio said of the late Flyers founder and owner . “The ‘Flyer standard’ seems to no longer exist.

“It’s not even the fact that the team is bad, but there is no connection with fans or even alumni for that matter,” added a dismayed DiGrazio. “ As we are learning, this is more than just a dumb joke. There are lifelong Flyers fans and many season ticket holders who I personally know aren’t renewing for next year until they see change.