In the top of the second inning of Wednesday night’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game, Yangervis Solarte fouled a first-pitch fastball back into the stands behind the first base line, where it was snagged by a remarkably badass Fenway usher:

Showboating like that he’s likely to see another ball headed his way, but next time it’ll be on purpose! This is baseball, fella.