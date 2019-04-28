Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the bottom of the 10th, Victor Robles went for a bunt to try and advance a runner, Wilmer Difo, to second base. Padres pitcher Matt Wisler made a run towards the ball in an attempt to at least stop Difo from advancing. Fernando Tatis Jr. was under the impression that Wisler’s throw was not going to get to his glove before Difo got to the bag, so he tried to stretch out and snag the ball. Unfortunately, his front spikes slipped on the dirt and he discovered the limits of his flexibility.

Tatis was able to walk to the dugout on his own power. San Diego manager Andy Green told reporters after the game that the player was in high spirits and that it’s only a hamstring injury. Green reportedly is hopeful that Tatis isn’t dealing with anything serious.

While there is a bit of uncertainty surrounding this injury, one thing that is certain is that any chances of a Fernando Tatis III being created in the near future have dropped significantly.