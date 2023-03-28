The NCAA is unfixable — it punished Ferris State’s football program for smoking victory cigars

Some things don’t have redeemable qualities, like the NCAA. In an under-the-radar recent news story, it was revealed that Ferris State’s football program was fined $15,000 for the damages that occurred after winning their second consecutive Division II national championship back in December. The crime? Smoking victory cigars and trying to take wall stickers as souvenirs.

This is not an early April Fool’s Day joke. It really happened.

“I continue to be proud of the Ferris State University football program and Coach (Tony) Annese. I understand the concerns raised by the NCAA and we accept the responsibility for our actions and we will work to ensure this does not happen again in the future. I support the efforts that Coach Annese continues to take to improve the football program for the betterment of the students we serve at Ferris State University,” said FSU’s Athletic Director Steve Brockelbank.

According to The Big Rapids Pioneer, “FSU is to pay $15,383 in restitution to McKinney Independent School District for cleaning and repairs; a $2,500 fine; and one-game suspension for coach Tony Annese from coaching the next NCAA championship playoff game, in addition to the public reprimand.

This is a new low for the NCAA.

“As a coaching staff, each day leading up to the National Championship game, we had reminded our players that smoking cigars in celebration would not be allowed,” said Annese. “My team was fully aware that the actions of the two players were inappropriate. No matter how minor the actions may seem, young people need to understand that there are consequences for their actions. We will address these concerns and continue to have a strong, positive football program that represents Ferris State University on and off the field.”

I guess Joe Burrow ruined the fun for everybody when he sparked up after LSU won the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.



Eradicate the NCAA.