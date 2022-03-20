Welcome to the old-head section of the bracket. There’s a lot of striped socks and short shorts in this region, so it’s only right that these games are played in the dusty gym in Hickory, Ind. JImmy Chitwood catches a break getting to play at home, but he’s not the upset that is looming in this region. It’s some characters from the ’90s.



As revered as Moses Guthrie is by those who saw him, he kind of caters to a specific age group and demographic. The same goes for Cornbread and Chitwood. A character outside of the top three who might come out of this bracket is Lewis Scott from Celtic Pride. He’s that deep cut you forgot about on the B-side of one of your favorite albums — B-sides and albums, who’s catering to a specific age group now. Damon Wayans as the quintessential jackass star player, stole the movie from Dan Aykroyd and Daniel Stern. There’s also a famous TV nerd looming as a low seed to wreak havoc on this region and a pet, because those are two things that have a higher Q score now than they did back in their day.

Whether you like nerds, jerks, or prefer the sound of music coming from a needle instead of a smartphone, this region has you covered. Just remember to vote for your favorites on Twitter @Deadspin.