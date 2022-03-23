An overweight out-of-work actor who didn’t make a bucket on screen, a cartoon grade school kid, and Urkel all prevailed in the Hickory Region, meaning the 11, 13, and 14 seeds came up Milhouse in an upset-riddled round. Now, Urkel and Recess’ Vince LaSalle face off to go to the Sweet 16.



Along Came Polly’s Sandy Lyle prevailed over Celtic Pride’s Lewis Scott, but in order to advance he’ll have to play a perfect game against 5-seed Kyle Lee Watson ala Villanova-Georgetown or the time he played the bagpipes in that one movie. Old School!

The one and two seeds easily advanced, and Moses Guthrie (Dr. J) will play against a dog, so it’ll be a long walk on a hot day for Air Bud. Lola Bunny, the top vote getter of any player in Round 1, looks to keep the momentum going against Hoosier’s Jimmy Chitwood.

*Excited Jim Nantz voice/not golf Jim Nantz voice* Follow the madness @Deadspin on Twitter or take a look at the slides/matchups to vote for your favorites.