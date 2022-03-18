This region is a little more unconventional than the Venice Courts. There are old favorites like Tommy Sheppard, but also characters from anime, commercials, and a Ray Allen appearance that you might have forgotten about from the early 2000s.



A reminder, a bracket that stretches across generations was the committee’s goal here, so for those of you that can’t believe Uncle Drew is a No. 1 seed, remember that the kids do buy Kyrie Irving’s shoes. They can’t be left out of this, because you feel so passionately about Shep, and the arcade version of Mortal Kombat II — remember, old head judged you in 1994 for playing a game in which people’s spines could be pulled out of their necks.

But if you don’t feel like making the effort to understand the youth of today, yes you’re getting old but consider this a safe space. Let out your feelings about Uncle Drew, but just remember to do @Deadspin on Twitter, and vote for your favorites.