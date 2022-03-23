The Western University Region is strictly for hoopers, and the matchups reflected that. Love & Basketball’s Monica Wright McCall and White Men Can’t Jump’s Sidney Dean adore the game, and people clearly rewarded them for it. The talent and force of Grandmama and Ty Crane were too much for Deacon Moss and Jamal Wallace. The other contestant from The Longest Yard, Paul Crewe, also fell, but we know Mr. Cooper doesn’t mess around on the court. Neither does Cochise, who proved that even fictional Knicks are losers.



Then there’s Jackie Moon and Kevin Malone, two plodding big men who have earned the respect of the masses by being lovably dopey. The slate isn’t as chalky this time around, and nobody is safe. (Well, except for probably Monica and Sidney.) We’ve got Monica-Mr. Cooper, Cochise-Jackie Moon, Grandmama-Kevin Malone, and Sidney Dean-Ty Crane, so this could get very cutthroat, very quickly.

Go to @Deadspin on Twitter to vote for your favorite or you’ll immediately regret it the way Moon did when he stepped in the ring with Dewey the Bear.