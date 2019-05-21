Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi (Getty)

Soccer fans who purchased tickets to attend the Women’s World Cup in France this summer were finally able to download their pre-ordered tickets on Monday. Many who had bought groups of tickets were understandably pissed off at discovering that not all of their seats would be together.



The Associated Press spoke to a few fans who were affected by the error and are now scrambling to figure out how they are going to attend the games without being separated from their friends, family members, and children. After receiving what must have been plenty of angry feedback from ticket buyers, FIFA attempted to do some damage control:

That certainly could have been handled better, and judging by a pair of follow-up tweets that were sent a few hours later, fans were quick to communicate their increased displeasure FIFA:

Based on some of the replies to those tweets, FIFA’s contention that the problem only affected a few fans who purchased tickets for the semi-finals and finals is a load of bunk:

The tournament starts on June 7. Everything is going great so far.