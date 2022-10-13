4) Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions and are in win-now mode. Although signing hometown hero Swanson should be the team’s top priority — and the Braves have made it clear they want to keep Swanson in Atlanta for the foreseeable future — Correa would still be a phenomenal fit on the team given the need for a DH.

I’m not saying Correa would be the designated hitter, but the Braves were near the bottom of the league in WAR from their DH spot, finishing 22nd in MLB with -1.3 WAR from the position. The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians are the only other playoff teams this year with negative WAR from their designated hitters, and both were above the Braves in that department.

Correa’s defensive utility, having played third base in a professional setting before, at the 2017 World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico’s team, would make him an ideal fit to play in a rotation with Swanson and Austin Riley on the left side of the infield. This would give each player more scheduled time off the field or out of the lineup entirely, which would make the Braves an even scarier team in the second half of next season and would be a great way to prevent injuries. The Braves were near the top of the league in terms of games missed due to injury (10th-most) this year.

Of course, if the Braves don’t want to spend the money, they could always just hope that Marcell Ozuna bounces back from his abysmal 2022 campaign that saw him slash .226/.274/.413, but given that Ozuna’s cold stretch spans past 2022 and into 2021 as well, the outlook isn’t great. Ozuna does have two years left on his contract, and perhaps the money tied into him is too much for the Braves to waste away with Ozuna on the bench. That would probably be the biggest deterrent, but that would be on Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos’ end, not Correa’s.