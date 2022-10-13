The MLB world was a little shocked when it was announced that Correa would sign with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. Everyone expected the former Rookie of the Year to head to a big market and compete for a World Series. Instead, he went north and signed a three-year $105 million deal with opt-out clauses after the first and second seasons. Well, as of today, Correa took that offer.
Correa will hit the free-agent market for the second consecutive year. It’s clear he either wants a much larger contract, or to play in a much larger market. It’s more likely the latter than the former, given that he was already set to make over $30 million a year in Minnesota, so while a team like the Baltimore Orioles might seem like a perfect fit on the surface, it seems unlikely Correa would decide to go there. Here are a few places we believe he could land though.
5) Los Angeles Angels
The Angels are no stranger to big-name purchases having given Anthony Rendon a huge contract prior to 2020 and giving Shohei Ohtani $30 million for 2023 alone. While it would probably make more sense for the Angels to focus their efforts on pitching given that only Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval had ERAs under 3.70 this year, another splash in a loaded shortstop market could theoretically give Mike Trout and Ohtani some much-needed protection in that lineup.
It would cost the team a lot, and given how poorly the Rendon deal has turned out, it’s likely that Angels’ GM Perry Minasian wouldn’t want to risk another huge investment like that. However, with Ohtani not yet signed past 2023, the Angels’ last season with both Trout and Ohtani could be coming up. The team definitely doesn’t want to waste two generational players — L.A. has only reached the postseason only once since Trout came on board in 2012 — so perhaps one final push to be competitive in a division with both the Astros and Mariners is on the table.
While it might make more sense for the Angles to focus their efforts on guys like Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Anderson, or Chris Bassitt (mutual option pending) to bolster their rotation, the Angels were also forced to rely on Andrew Velazquez, who slashed .196/.236/.304, good for a 53 OPS-plus, and walked just 15 times across 349 plate appearances for most of their work at shortstop. Correa would be a MASSIVE upgrade offensively. The Angels have the money to make it work. They just need the motive.
4) Atlanta Braves
Dansby Swanson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions and are in win-now mode. Although signing hometown hero Swanson should be the team’s top priority — and the Braves have made it clear they want to keep Swanson in Atlanta for the foreseeable future — Correa would still be a phenomenal fit on the team given the need for a DH.
I’m not saying Correa would be the designated hitter, but the Braves were near the bottom of the league in WAR from their DH spot, finishing 22nd in MLB with -1.3 WAR from the position. The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians are the only other playoff teams this year with negative WAR from their designated hitters, and both were above the Braves in that department.
Correa’s defensive utility, having played third base in a professional setting before, at the 2017 World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico’s team, would make him an ideal fit to play in a rotation with Swanson and Austin Riley on the left side of the infield. This would give each player more scheduled time off the field or out of the lineup entirely, which would make the Braves an even scarier team in the second half of next season and would be a great way to prevent injuries. The Braves were near the top of the league in terms of games missed due to injury (10th-most) this year.
Of course, if the Braves don’t want to spend the money, they could always just hope that Marcell Ozuna bounces back from his abysmal 2022 campaign that saw him slash .226/.274/.413, but given that Ozuna’s cold stretch spans past 2022 and into 2021 as well, the outlook isn’t great. Ozuna does have two years left on his contract, and perhaps the money tied into him is too much for the Braves to waste away with Ozuna on the bench. That would probably be the biggest deterrent, but that would be on Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos’ end, not Correa’s.
3) Boston Red Sox
Another shortstop that can opt out of their contract is Xander Bogaerts. Should the four-time All-Star decide to leave Beantown, the Red Sox would need a replacement. Correa could fill that role nicely. Now, Boston has claimed that re-signing Bogaerts is a top priority, but should that deal fall through, the Red Sox would be the perfect landing spot for Correa.
Sure, it would be a lateral step for someone looking to compete for a World Series, maybe even a step down considering how tough it is to win in the AL East. However, Correa already has a built-in relationship with Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, and Correa has a career .980 OPS across 23 games at Fenway. That’s the second-highest OPS for Correa in any AL ballpark, behind only the Rogers Centre in Toronto (1.187 OPS), but Correa has only played eight games there, so those numbers are bound to fall back to Earth. His OPS-plus in Boston is also a staggeringly high 133.
If Correa wants to succeed individually, Boston seems like a great fit. It may not be the best place to chase a title, but it’s a big market and a ballpark that’s favorable to right-handed hitters.
2) Los Angeles Dodgers
Another team, another star shortstop potentially leaving town. Unlike the Red Sox and Braves though, the Dodgers have shown the least amount of interest in bringing Trea Turner back to Chavez Ravine. There are some people who believe the chemistry that trade deadline acquisition Turner — not to be confused with Turner, the third baseman who’s been in L.A. since 2014 — has built up with the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will keep him in SoCal, but it seems more likely that Turner would want to go back East where he grew up.
Trea Turner has been linked to the Yankees a lot, and if the Yankees can’t retain Aaron Judge, the ex-National would be a nice second option. Despite two of the Yankees’ top prospects being natural shortstops (Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza), Turner also has an extensive history in the outfield, which would perfectly fill the hole that Judge would leave.
This isn’t about Trea Turner though. Without him in L.A., the Dodgers could shift their focus to Correa, who was once their mortal enemy. Correa never had a great relationship with the Dodgers, you know, given the whole “cheating them out of a World Series title” thing, but Correa and his family did throw shade at the Astros on his way out last offseason, selling game-used gear and other memorabilia away in troves. Why was he selling gear if he was already going to get paid big money? Maybe he just doesn’t like the Astros, and as the saying goes, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Everyone knows the Dodgers have unlimited money and love to make big splashes in free agency. If Correa wants both a big market and an opportunity to play for a World Series title, no team could provide in both of those categories like the Dodgers. Plus, they’ll probably offer him the most money by a landslide.
1) Philadelphia Phillies
Big market? Check. Playoff team with a hole at shortstop? Check.
The Philadelphia Phillies recorded an atrociously low -1.2 WAR from their shortstops in 2022. Bryce Harper played in fewer than 100 games. They also had a terrible bullpen, and they still found a way into the playoffs. Imagine what they could do with Correa on their team.
If the Phillies really want to compete with the Mets and Braves for years to come, they’ll have to shore up their middle infield, which has been an area of concern for years now. They’ll need to spend big money in a loaded shortstop market and after doing so, they can afford to be a little cheaper in the bullpen department. With guys like Michael Fulmer, Chad Green, Richard Bleier, Jesse Chavez, and Rafael Montero all hitting the market, the Phillies could solve two of their biggest issues while only spending high-end money on one player.
Philadelphia has an opportunity to make the biggest impact this offseason in a relatively quiet fashion, and that makes them a prime candidate to make a move of this magnitude.