Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs no longer have a No. 1 wide receiver after sending Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. KC does still have Travis Kelce at tight end, but on the outside, I’m just not sure if JuJu Smith-Schuster is the answer as the top option. Yes, he caught 97 balls in 2020 but only had 831 yards receiving which wasn’t entirely his fault, but he’s gotta take on some of the blame. And his other big year came in 2018 alongside Antonio Brown. So, Ju Ju still has something to prove.



The Chiefs have the draft capital after receiving multiple picks for Hill, which gives them 12 picks in April’s draft. They have two toward the end of the first round, which I think would be enough to pry Metcalf away from the Seahawks. If it takes a little more, the Chiefs also have two seconds, two thirds, and two fourth-round picks. If I had to choose a front runner for Metcalf, should he be officially placed on the block, I’d have to go with Kansas City. Pair him with Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs are the most explosive offense in the league again.