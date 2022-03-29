It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the Seattle Seahawks and their fanbase, with the potential to get even worse. The team started down the path of rebuilding by trading away Russell Wilson earlier this month. Soon after, rumors began circulating around 24-year-old wide receiver DK Metcalf potentially becoming the next trade block casualty. Metcalf led the league in receiving TDs last year with 12, and led the league in yardage in 2020.
If Seattle is going for the full-on rebuild, then they might as well go all the way before Metcalf’s big payday is due. I’m sure the Seahawks could reel in at least two picks for Metcalf’s services. Metcalf is heading into his fourth NFL season, so that contract extension is on the horizon. There’s no good reason to have a $20 million wide receiver on your roster when you’re attempting to start over.