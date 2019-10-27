Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Flea Flickers Are Out. Double Reverse Flea Flickers Are In.

Lauren Theisen
Screenshot: CBS

Yeah, sure, it’s possible for a team to score a touchdown on a boring old flea flicker, but if you could jazz things up by scoring on an Ultra Spectacular Jet Sweep Double Flea Flicker Reverse™️ instead, why wouldn’t you? That’s what the Rams were clearly thinking today in England against the Bengals, as they took a 17-10 lead with a play straight out of the Big 12. After one handoff, one pitch, another pitch, a pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp, a defender slip, and a long run from the wideout, L.A. had their maximalist TD in deviously tricky fashion.

It’s only a matter of time before the flea flicker arms race continues, and some innovative offensive mind designs a triple reverse flea flicker. God help humanity when that day comes.

