Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapses on court, now in 'critical but stable condition' at hospital [UPDATED]

Keyontae Johnson Image : Getty Images

University of Florida small forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during the first half of their game Saturday against Florida State.



Johnson was carried off on a stretcher.

Updated Sat. Dec 12, 2020, at 12:25 p.m.: ESPN said Johnson was in “critical but stable condition” at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital when the broadcast came back for the second half.

Johnson was coming off an alley-oop ahead of a media timeout. It was four minutes into the game when the timeout was cut short and ESPNU returned to the broadcast. Play did not restart on the floor as Johnson was being attended. It was later reported he was taken to a hospital, though the cause of his passing out was not yet known or released:

Johnson was named an early leader for SEC Player of the Year. In the Gators first three games, Johnson is averaging 19.7 points per game and 6 rebounds.

This is a developing story.