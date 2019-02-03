Photo: Mark Brown (Getty)

Florida State has cut starting quarterback Deondre Francois after he was accused of domestic violence for the second time. FSU coach Willie Taggart said in a statement, “Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program.”

The woman has since deleted her Instagram account, but you can hear the audio from the post here. In it, a woman says “stop hitting me in my fucking face,” and a man responds “I don’t give a fuck, stop throwing shit in my fucking house. The fuck with wrong with you? Throw it again, so I can beat yo ass...I’m going to hit you in your face every fucking time, throw something else.”

Advertisement

The text of the post reads in part:

For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with [Francois] I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse. I lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from [postpartum] depression.﻿



The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the woman who posted the video is the same person who accused Francois of domestic violence when she was pregnant in January 2018.