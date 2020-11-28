Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
College Football

Florida State postponed for second straight week on morning of kickoff ... & they're not alone

dearbea
DeArbea Walker
Filed to:florida state seminoles
florida state seminolescovid-19accVirginia CavaliersClemson Tigers
Save
When exactly WILL Florida State play again?
When exactly WILL Florida State play again?
Image: (Getty Images)

For the second straight week, Florida State is off and running … away, that is, from playing their ACC opponent.

Advertisement

Being 2-6 will do that to you. But jokes aside, FSU’s game was postponed the day of for the second week in a row; except this time THEY are 100 percent at fault.

The Seminoles’ game against Virginia was postponed Saturday morning due to “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.”

Advertisement

Last week, FSU’s game against Clemson was postponed due to a Tigers’ backup offensive lineman testing positive for COVID-19.

So last week, the Seminoles got a pass as Clemson yapped about how unfair it all was. This week not so much. Shoe is on the other foot now, too.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
TCL 65" Android 4K TV

FSU, this is on you, but once again, the COVID-19 postponement island is not lonely. FSU has some friends there.

Twelve CFB games this week were either canceled or postponed. Last week, 18 games were postponed, causing much speculation on what will happen with the conference title games.

Advertisement

The end of the college football season is just a few weeks out.

Things are pretty straightforward for the Big Ten, but there is a slim possibility the six-game requirement could be voided.

Advertisement

If the four games scheduled for today are played, for the six-game mandatory rule to go out of the window, 12 of the 14 games scheduled for the last two weeks would have to be canceled.

Advertisement

This is bad luck for Wisconsin, who had three of their games canceled, including their game this week against Minnesota, due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They are 2-1.

Based on what was agreed upon by the BIG Ten to start the season, each team’s average number of games has to be above six. If it drops below that, then the minimum number can’t be less than two fewer than the average.

Advertisement

Which is very unlikely at this point.

Right now, most teams have played four or five games, so this week most teams will hit the six-game threshold.

Advertisement

But we will have to see. It IS 2020.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Daily News beat writer allegedly tailed Jets GM’s son, kept covering team after ban from facilities

USWNT takes knee, dons Black Lives Matter jackets in solidarity 'to affirm human decency'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy gets America’s worst-coached team carved up like a turkey

Canceling the Pinstripe Bowl for public safety is an outrage that may be NYC's ruin