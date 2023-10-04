Floundering Giants visit Dolphins, rookie star De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is quickly solidifying himself as the biggest steal of this year's draft.

Achane has totaled six touchdowns over his past two games, and he will look to continue his frantic scoring pace Sunday when the Dolphins face the New York Giants in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Advertisement

After totaling four TDs (two rushing, two receiving) during Miami's 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24, Achane rushed for two more scores in last Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills that dropped the Dolphins to 3-1.

Advertisement

With his performance against Buffalo, Achane joined Doug Martin (2012), Mike Anderson (2000) and Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies since 1970 to find the end zone six times in a two-game span.

Advertisement

Even though Achane has burst onto the scene, Miami coach Mike McDaniel isn't comfortable turning over the backfield to him just yet.

"He'll continue to have a role, for sure, for our offense moving forward," McDaniel said of Achane. "What does that look like in terms of ratios and touches? That will be something that I would be remiss if I didn't wait to see the tape before making judgments like that."

Advertisement

New York (1-3) hopes it will be able to counter with a talented running back of its own, Saquon Barkley.

Barkley has missed the Giants' past two games with a high ankle sprain. He was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Advertisement

Life without Barkley has been torture for New York, which is on a short week after Monday's ugly 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants have the worst point differential in the NFL at minus-76, and that number could continue trending in the wrong direction against a Dolphins offense that averages a league-best 511 yards per game.

Advertisement

Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't been able to step up in Barkley's absence, either. He threw for just 203 yards with two interceptions and suffered 10 of the Seahawks' 11 sacks Monday.

Although it hasn't been the start he anticipated following last season's promising 9-7-1 mark, New York coach Brian Daboll still believes better days are ahead.

Advertisement

"When you're in this position, you tell them what we're not doing right, you own it, you own it as a leader and you come back ready to go," Daboll said. "Not the start that we had hoped for, we had worked for, but a long road ahead and a lot of improvement to be done."

The Giants might be working with a makeshift offensive line as they try to get back on track on Sunday. Guard Shane Lemieux (groin), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) all missed practice on Wednesday. Tackle Evan Neal (hand) was among those limited.

Advertisement

Running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Daniel Bellinger, who are dealing with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, were also limited.

Miami's O-line could be without tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. Nine Dolphins were limited, including linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique), safety DeShon Elliott (groin) and offensive lineman Connor Williams (groin).

Advertisement

—Field Level Media