Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged today with two counts of soliciting prostitution, in connection to a police sting on massage parlors in Florida. Judging by the way some pundits are discussing him, though, you’d get the sense that he’s their sweet old grandpa who fell seriously ill.



Let’s check in with Boston Globe NFL writer Ben Volin, ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi, ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, and a special guest to see what they have to say about Kraft and the charges against him.

There’s a lot of water that needs to be carried.