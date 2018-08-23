Image: YouTube

According to a press release from Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette’s office, former Michigan State women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been charged with two counts of lying to investigators.

Klages was suspended in February 2017 by MSU over how she handled reports of Larry Nassar’s abuse. Klages announced her retirement the day after the news of her suspension was made public.

Nassar survivor Larissa Boyce said that she told Klages about Nassar’s abuse back in 1997 when she was a 16-year-old gymnast. Klages has denied that Boyce reported Nassar to her.



Klages also reportedly tried to get the MSU gymnastics team to sign a card of support for Nassar shortly after the first allegations against him were publicized. The team at this time included Nassar victims like Lindsey Lemke. This is Lemke’s statement in response to the charges against Klages

Advertisement

One of the charges against Klages is a felony, which carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison; the other is a misdemeanor with a maximum of two years in prison.