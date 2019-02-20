Photo: Steven Branscombe (Getty)

Jerry Kill left his position as head coach of the University of Minnesota football team in 2015, citing health reasons. He’s kept a pretty low profile since then, serving as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers for one season before starting an administrative career at Kansas State and Southern Illinois. He will occasionally resurface, though, to get hopping mad about some injustice or other going on at his old school.



The last time Kill popped his head up, he was declaring a full boycott of the Gophers because the university had decided to fire head coach Tracy Claeys after Claeys had thrown his support behind a boycott that his players had planned in solidarity with 10 teammates who were accused of sexual assault. Now Kill is going after current Gophers head coach and ultimate cornball P.J. Fleck:

Kill’s complaints about Fleck are in line with most of the common criticisms Fleck receives: that he’s an egotistical phony. Kill is a grump with an axe to grind, but it’s hard to blame anyone for not liking the guy who invented the obnoxious “row the boat” dance and sends tweets like this: