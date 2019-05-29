During the fourth inning of tonight’s Cubs-Astros game, Chicago outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul ball into the seats on the third base side of the Houston ballpark. According to those present at the game, that ball hit a small child, who was quickly brought up the stairs by an adult.

Here’s the sequence as it happened on ESPN. It’s impossible to tell for sure how serious the damage is, but Almora’s devastated reaction says a lot.

We’ll update this story as word on the child’s situation becomes available.



Update (10:01 p.m. ET): The Houston Chronicle could not track down the child or her family, but they did find the fan who caught the ball. He said there was no blood on the ball, and when he went up to find the family, the girl seemed alert and conscious.