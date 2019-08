Screenshot: MLB

Yes, yes, we’ve all seen various versions of a video showing a baseball fan grabbing a foul ball in a way that is funny or charming. But have you ever seen a young baseball fan get his hands on a foul ball and respond like he just gained possession of the One Ring?



All credit due to the Orioles, whose continued failure to play anything close to the kind of competent baseball that would draw a crowd is what made this moment possible.