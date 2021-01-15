Daily Fantasy: Richaun Holmes has been reliable … even if he can’t stop fouling

Sleepers

😴Richaun Holmes, C, Sacramento Kings

Yahoo: $24 DraftKings: $6,800 FanDuel: $7,200

Holmes is a basketball player who’d be shown much more love if the Sacramento Kings were national TV regulars, and we know that hasn’t been the case in nearly 20 years. He’s putting forth impressive numbers (13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game) but he’s better than his numbers even indicate. That doesn’t serve us in fantasy, I know, but the numbers have been there throughout the season, especially over his last four games. Since January 6, Holmes has averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 blocks. During that span, he’s also shot 77 percent from the floor. His most remarkable contribution are the improved numbers while averaging 4.3 fouls (!!) in just over 28 minutes. If he could just stop fouling, he’d be even better, but because of that risk, his price is lower than it should be (and so are his minutes). If the fouling scares you off, other sleeper options to consider are Brandon Clarke, De’Andre Hunter, and Tyrese Haliburton.