It’s A Hard Knock Life

For the third time, HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ will feature Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, as the franchise becomes the first to score a ‘Hard Knocks’ hat trick. Cowboys fans should be worried about this, though, but [I/we] likely won’t be.



Their first two appearances resulted in disappointment at the end of the season for Jerry and the Cowboys faithful. In their debut in 2002, the Cowboys ended the season last in the NFC Least with a 5-11 record.

Following their 2008 appearance, the Cowboys managed a better record (9-7), but the same result in finishing just outside the NFC playoff picture.

To be fair, this can be said about most of the Cowboys’ seasons since the year 2000. Over these 21 years, Big D has been part of the postseason only seven times. Being the focal point of ‘Hard Knocks’ hasn’t seemed to help this either.

But when your owner is one Jerral Wayne Jones (you didn’t know that was his real name?), the expression “any publicity is good publicity” gets taken to a whole other level. It is no secret that Jones is a far better businessman than a general manager. If you don’t believe me, go back and look at how long it took him to sign his “franchise” QB in Dak Prescott, knowing all along he was going to re-sign him anyway. Jones and son Stephen dragging that negotiation out over two years was just absurd.