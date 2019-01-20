Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

On the first drive of the Rams-Saints game, the broadcast booth at FOX sprung into action to prevent the youth of America from seeing something ugly on a football field: Michael Thomas’s ass.

Los Angeles cornerback Aqib Talib could only wrap up the New Orleans receiver’s legs when making the tackle, and appeared to drag down Thomas’s pants while in the process. By the time the Saints player went to ground, his pants were about halfway down his cheeks. But before viewers got a sight of the full moon, FOX cut away to an outside shot of the Superdome—the kind that’s usually saved for before and after commercial breaks. After a second or two, the broadcast cut back to the game with Thomas still adjusting his pants.



Thankfully for the Saints, that was the only instance where they were caught with their pants down, as they ended up scoring on their opening drive.

