In a turn of events that is both scarier and less troubling than his recent battle with hand, foot, and mouth disease, Noah Syndergaard was nailed in the ribs by a screaming comebacker Saturday night against the Phillies, and had to leave the game.



Syndergaard left the game immediately after the play. Thankfully, X-rays taken of his ribs after the game reportedly came back negative. Syndergaard was surprisingly chill about having experienced the waking nightmare of having a baseball scorched directly at your upper body when you are in a defenseless position:

“Everyone is asking me if I’m OK? I’m just concerned if the ball is all right.”

Syndergaard picked up his 11th win of the season, and kept the Phillies’ postseason dreams on the ropes. The Mets should consider shutting him down or perhaps encasing him in thick rubber for the rest of this season, and possibly forever.