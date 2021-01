Illustration : Getty Images

President Biden doesn’t seem to care about sports as much as his predecessor, and that’s probably a good thing.

Sure, Biden is a noted Philadelphia sports fan, a ’Cuse alum, and a former high school football star. He even plays a little golf. But I doubt Biden will use sports as a political tool in the ways we’ve seen the past four years.

The new administration promised “normalcy,” but there could be a series of decisions that could shake up the sports world.

Let’s take a look at a few.