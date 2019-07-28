Photo: David Maxwell (Getty)

Today is Trevor Bauer’s last start before the trade deadline, and thus very possibly his last start as an Indian. So it’s potentially fraught, and the afternoon did not go well for Bauer, who lasted four and a third against the Royals, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits. And when Bauer spotted Terry Francona coming to take him out, Bauer took out some of his frustrations on the poor, innocent baseball.



Watch Indians 2B Mike Freeman and Royals baserunner Cheslor Cuthbert, both of whom got spooked by the throw and both of whom must have wondered, if just for a split second but not completely without reason, if Bauer had lost his mind and was pegging the ball at them. Also, please note catcher Roberto Perez gradually realizing they’re going to need a new baseball.

When Francona got to the mound, he just wanted to know what the hell Bauer was doing.

I’m not sure what this outing does to Bauer’s trade value or his likelihood of being moved, but one thing’s for certain: That’s a really impressive throw.