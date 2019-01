Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31 in an overtime instant classic at Kansas City, clinching the AFC title and a Super Bowl berth against the Rams. Tom Brady engineered long drives down the field at the end of regulation and in overtime—both of which ended with rushing touchdowns by Rex Burkhead.



New England is going back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row and the ninth time in 18 years. This sport, and all sports, and the world, are bad.