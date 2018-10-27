Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)

It’s really tough to feel sympathy for goddamn Red Sox fans, but man. Staying up until 3:30 a.m. eastern time only to see minor-league journeyman and Oakland A’s flameout Max Muncy steal a game Boston should have had five innings earlier has got to be rooooooough.



Muncy hit a walkoff dinger in the 18th inning to breathe some life back into the Dodgers, now down 2-1 in the Series. Every bench player and every reliever for both teams saw action over the course of 7 hours and 20 minutes. Clayton Kershaw pinch-hit in the 17th!

The funniest or saddest part of this fun little marathon, depending on your perspective, is that the Sox took a 2-1 lead in the 13th on a throwing error from Dodgers pitcher Scott Alexander. Had they managed to hang on, it would have been the first World Series game winner to score on an error since Bill Buckner’s boner in 1986. But instead of forcing Bostonians to finally shut up about how Buckner traumatized them during their formative years, the Red Sox came up with an error of their own in the bottom of the inning. Second baseman Ian Kinsler tripped all over himself trying to field a Puig grounder, then threw it about a mile wide of first base to allow Muncy to score from second.

Less than 17 hours after Muncy mercy-killed the game, the teams get to play again. Nobody is quite sure who will be the starting pitcher for either team, though probably Rich Hill for the Dodgers (but maybe Kershaw on three days’ rest?). Scheduled Sox game four starter Nathan Eovaldi was Muncy’s victim last night after working six innings, so maybe Chris Sale on three days’ rest? Who knows! Baseball is weird and fun!