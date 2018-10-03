Photo: Scott Cunningham (Getty)

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team has reportedly dismissed first baseman Adam Sasser over racial slurs he allegedly shouted from the stands at Georgia quarterback Justin Fields during Saturday’s home win over Tennessee.

Sasser’s behavior at the game reportedly came to light via a Facebook post from a fellow Georgia student named Klarisa Gulebian, whose group of friends sat near Sasser and observed him making “racist comments” during the fourth quarter of the game:

She had left to take a phone call during the fourth quarter of the contest, and she returned to a large disturbance involving her friends, Africa Buggs and Sierra Buckner, along with several other students. Gulebian said she was told Sasser had been making the racist comments and had been asked by other students to stop. He initially had agreed, but then continued anyway.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart called the alleged behavior “really unacceptable” and indicated he’d addressed the matter with Fields, who was the apparent target of the slurs. Georgia indicated Monday that it was reviewing the incident as a potential violation of the school’s Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy, and announced Sasser’s dismissal from the baseball team Wednesday afternoon.

