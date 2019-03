Romanian kickboxer Eduard Gafencu is only 10 fights into his young professional career, but he already has a career-defining knockout. Gafencu defended his Colosseum Tournament 81-kg belt against poor Thomas Doeve today in Bucharest, Romania, and even though Doeve is thrice as experienced as Gafencu, that did nothing to keep him from getting tornado kicked straight into unconsciousness.



Martial arts completist @Grabaka_Hitman first surfaced the clip, and he has a few more angles, which I prefer.