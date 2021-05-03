Get ready for the end, old folks (and James Robinson)

3. Melvin Gordon

Image : Getty Images

Gordon is another running back who finds himself with a young bull behind him. The Denver Broncos traded up in the second round to take Javonte Williams out of UNC. If you’re not familiar with him, I personally think he’s the best running back in this draft class — better than Najee Harris and Travis Etienne. He’s a bruising yet agile running back, very similar in some ways to a young Gordon. With the 28-year-old entering the last year of his contract with the Broncos, he could be passing the baton to Denver’s new running back as this season goes on.

