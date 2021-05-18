Get vaccinated and maybe this dingus will stop trying to look cool in a Nets jersey

“Yo-yo-yo, youths!” Image : NYCGov/Twitter

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is back on his shenanigans again.

This time he’s posted up with a James Harden jersey, looking like a grandfather desperately trying to relate to his 13-year-old grandchild. I mean... the jersey with the dress shirt over top is a travesty in itself — but the hat too?!

Looking at de Blasio here gives me second-hand embarrassment. I feel like I’m about to watch a Vanilla Ice performance in 2032. Looking at De Blasio in a basketball jersey makes me question every personal decision this man has ever made and I don’t know this man at all. Who wears cargo shorts to the gym?

I will give de Blasio credit for trying to stir up awareness for New Yorkers to get the vaccine and become safe from COVID-19. The Nets are helping out and setting up a vaccine site outside of Barclays Center. De Blasio, in a horribly-fitted Harden Jersey, is supposed to bring attention to the new vaccine site. Hopefully, it will work and this man just didn’t embarrass himself and his family for no reason. Again.

He already was acting a fool earlier this month when he ate a Shake Shack meal in the most cringeworthy way possible. The chain is giving free meals to New Yorkers who are vaccinated.

The jokes have come hard and heavy Twitter banking this man for looking like he’s about to pull up to a day party in the Bronx — a borough where de Blasio, a lifelong Red Sox fan, has never been invited to toss out a first pitch in his six years as mayor.

New York City, please get vaccinated so this man can stop making a fool of himself. It’s gotten horrendous at this point.

Please save him from himself.