Giannis Antetokounmpo was nine years old in Greece in March 2003, so it’s likely that he didn’t watch too many Cleveland Cavaliers games before the Franchise selected LeBron James with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft that June. Still, a veteran should have told him the story about Ricky Davis so Antetokoumnpo wouldn’t try to get a cheap triple-double and get denied by the NBA.

At the end of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 117-111 victory against the Washington Wizards, he needed one more rebound to record a triple-double . With time running out in the game and Antetokounmpo having a wide-open lane to the basket, he decided to toss the ball off of the glass to grab his 10th “rebound.”

Davis tried the same move in 2003 in a game against the Utah Jazz. However he was even more egregious. He actually shot the ball at the Cavs’ basket. ESPN’s Zach Lowe is reporting that Antetokounmpo’s final rebound will not count because an honest attempt at making the basket is a necessity for a rebound.