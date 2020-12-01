Giant diaper baby Jerry Jones throws Andy Dalton under the bus in quest for your sympathy

Jerry Jones wants you to know that his team has it just as hard as Denver does! Image : Getty Images

Jerry Jones constantly proves that the depth of his idiocy will never be fully comprehended.



Advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys have certainly had their share of issues at the quarterback position this year, but Jerry Jones apparently thinks they have it worse than the Denver Broncos … who just started a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback.



Advertisement

Do you ever see something that leaves you completely stupefied? This was that for me. I can’t even wrap my head around how the owner of an NFL team that arguably has the best backup quarterback in the league in Andy Dalton is saying that a franchise that had to elevate an undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver from its practice squad who literally had never taken a single rep in practice had it “no worse” than them. What the hell, Jerry?

But no, this is not the first time Jerry has said outlandish things. In 2016, Jerry told reporters that “it’s absurd” to say there’s a relationship between CTE and football, because there isn’t enough data.

G/O Media may get a commission 10" LED Ring Kit $17 at Amazon Use the promo code 6IA3K624

In 2018, when the league was entrenched in passionate conversations about whether or not to allow the players to protest during the National Anthem, Jerry ignorantly and close-mindedly told reporters, “As far as the Dallas Cowboys, you know where I stand, the team knows where I stand. Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

Advertisement

How dense can you be? His comments today are just more ramblings of a billionaire that doesn’t give a damn. First and foremost, at worst, the Cowboys had to start their 2020 seventh-round pick, Ben DiNucci, for one game when Andy Dalton was out with a concussion. Sure, it was less than ideal. Sure, he played like crap. Sure, they lost. But at least he was a quarterback, that you drafted to be a quarterback.



While people around the league are commenting on the courage of Kendall Hinton for even attempting to step in and play quarterback for his team, Jerry is out on the airwaves making it about himself and looking for sympathy. You will find none of it here, Jerry.

