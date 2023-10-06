Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable vs. Dolphins

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is questionable to return Sunday against the host Miami Dolphins after missing the last two contests due to an ankle injury.

Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters prior to Friday's practice that the team is in no rush to make a decision on Barkley's playing status.

"We'll talk about it after practice, see what he does out here today, see how he feels, and then we talk about after practice, we talk about it in the evening, talk about it tomorrow," Daboll said. "So, we'll let it go as far as we can let it go."

Barkley, who was limited in Friday's practice, injured his ankle during New York's game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 17. He then sat out the Giants' 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers four days later and again in a 24-3 setback to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Should Barkley sit out again, New York (1-3) will lean on running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell against Miami (3-1). Quarterback Daniel Jones leads the Giants in rushing with 173 yards.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury. Fellow offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (groin) and John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) joined Thomas in sitting out practice on Friday and were ruled out for Sunday's game.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) and linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) were listed as questionable.

—Field Level Media