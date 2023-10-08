Giants RB Saquon Barkley inactive vs. Dolphins

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out of his third straight game due to an ankle injury.

Barkley officially was listed as questionable on Friday to face the host Miami Dolphins before being deemed inactive for Sunday's game.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection injured his ankle during New York's game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 17. He then sat out the Giants' 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers four days later and again in a 24-3 setback to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

With Barkley inactive, New York (1-3) will lean on running backs Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell against Miami (3-1). Quarterback Daniel Jones leads the Giants in rushing with 173 yards.

Barkley has 114 yards on 29 carries with touchdown in his abbreviated season. He's added 41 receiving yards and a score.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury. Fellow offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and John Michael Schmitz joined linebacker Micah McFadden, safety Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordon Riley in being listed as inactive for the Giants.

The Dolphins tabbed Skylar Thompson as the team's third quarterback. They also listed the following players as inactive: wide receiver Chase Claypool, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, running back Salvon Ahmed and nose tackle Brandon Pili.

—Field Level Media