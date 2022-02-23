There goes Gilbert Arenas doing what he does best again, making teammates angry.



He was a guest on the Knuckleheads Podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson. Arenas spoke about his disappointment at getting drafted in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft. He was the leading scorer at Arizona during the 2000-01 season in which they lost to Duke, with Shane Battier and Jay Williams, in the national championship game.



Arenas was selected with the first pick in the second round by the Golden State Warriors. The first player selected from that Arizona team was current ESPN broadcaster Richard Jefferson, who was traded on draft day to the then New Jersey Nets. Arenas, first-team All Pac 10 in 2001, was still bothered by that because Jefferson was Arizona’s fourth leading scorer that year.



This episode was posted in 2019, but three years later Jefferson must have just seen it, because he went to TikTok to remind the NBA’s first viral blogger on why he fell in that draft. Jefferson didn’t go into specifics about the red flags Arenas had while at Arizona, but made sure to mention that the future NBA All Star had some issues with guns at the time. Arenas and guns. That brings to mind a national scandal when Arenas brought guns to the Washington Wizards locker room which resulted in Javaris Crittenton — currently seven years into a 23-year sentence for manslaughter — pulling a loaded gun on him. Arenas and Crittenton were both were suspended for the majority of the 2009-2010 season.



Jefferson also went into detail about Arenas’ performance at the pre-draft camp. There, Arizona’s leading scorer refused to take one of the health tests, because it required running on a treadmill and he thought it might damage his shoes. The following day, the prospects had a session in which they were asked about their goals. Arenas got on the microphone and said that he wanted to be an “international pimp.” That could be seen as simply a glib response from someone in his early 20s not understanding that even though The Mack is a great movie, literal pimping is a despicable profession, but according to Jefferson, the person running that session saw no humor in that and scolded Arenas like a middle school assistant principal would.



At this point there is still nearly a minute left in the video and Jefferson keeps ethering Arenas, including bringing up that he scored more points than Arenas in the championship game that they lost to Duke before ending the video with, “love you bro.”



While Jefferson wanted to set the record straight on what happened during that NBA Draft, these former college teammates are in their 40s now. This likely will not go much further, unlike some other incidents in Arenas’ playing career.



He appeared on Dan Le Batard’s South Beach Sessions podcast last year, and told a story about, as a rookie, breaking into veteran Chris Mills’ house and stealing a throwback Fran Tarkenton jersey — Gen Z , in the early 2000s, these jerseys were as fashionable as Gucci and could cost $400 ( LeBron James was involved in a scandal in high school about getting two for free long before NIL became a thing) — that Mills had just purchased. Arenas wore the jersey on the team plane and spent the flight covering the jersey in sticky condiments or anything else that could ruin it.



Mills drove Arenas home from the airport and didn’t say a word. He just waited for Arenas to get outside and he then hit the rookie with the car. That’s right — Gilbert Arenas’ own teammate intentionally hit him with a car.



For whatever reason, Arenas sure knows how to get under the skin of people he shared a basketball court with. At least Jefferson kept it to social media, even if it took him three years to respond to this perceived slight.

