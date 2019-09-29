Giovani dos Santos Carted Off After Gnarly Studs-Up Tackle Takes Out A Chunk Of His Leg

Photo : Manuel Velasquez ( Getty Images )

Club América forward Giovani dos Santos was carted off of Saturday’s match against arch-rivals Guadalajara after a brutal studs-up tackle by Briseño chunked a part of his right leg straight off.

Fair warning, both the photo and the video of the injury are pretty fucking gross:

The tackle occurred in the 37th minute of Mexico’s biggest rivalry match, El Súper Clásico, with dos Santos going for a ball in Chivas’s half, and Briseño attempting to kick it in mid-air, but missing wildly. You can see in the video how his boot gets lodged in dos Santos’s leg and then scrapes it, leaving the awful-looking wound in the process.

The Mexican international immediately called for help after taking the hit, and he was carted off and taken to a nearby hospital. Club América’s Twitter account confirmed that there wasn’t a bone injury, but that dos Santos, who joined the club in July, suffered a quadriceps injury and will be out about 6 weeks:

Unsurprisingly, Briseño was sent off for the challenge, and could face further discipline for such a dangerous tackle. He still had the gall to act like he was fouled after laying out dos Santos, because soccer theatrics can sometimes take precedence over common human decency. At least Club América had the last laugh at home, winning the match 4-1, though that will weigh heavy given the gruesome injury suffered by their newest star player.