Tom Brady made his name in the NFL as a pocket passer, handing the ball off to a teammate or staying behind his offensive line and trying to connect with his receivers downfield. His on-the-fly decision making has made him one of the greatest of all-time on the gridiron. That isn’t the scenario Brady faces in the real world however, as reported marital problems with wife and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen have come to a climax. According to Us Weekly, Bündchen gave Brady a recent ultimatum: Leave football for good, or she’s gone for good.

The couple have allegedly been living separately since last month and have also hired divorce lawyers. Both have also been spotted over the last few weeks without their wedding rings on in public. The couple married in 2009 and have two children. They’ve reportedly suffered marital strife since Brady ended his retirement after nearly six weeks to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who’ve been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments this season.

It’s unclear whether Bündchen means immediately returning to retirement and leaving Blaine Gabbert to quarterback Tampa Bay, or after the season. Us Weekly reported this from close confidants of the couple: “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement. They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

Bündchen cites the barbarism of the NFL and being around to enjoy time with his kids as her reasoning for wanting Brady to permanently end his playing career. She also understands how much joy the NFL has brought to her now-husband. No longer being a participant in the NFL won’t mean Brady has to leave football completely, as he allegedly holds a 10-year, $375 million offer from Fox Sports to become a commentator when he hangs up his cleats. The Buccaneers play at home tonight as part of Thursday Night Football. It’d be a shock to see Brady not play against the Ravens because Bündchen told him so hours after the information became public. He’ll have more than a week until Tampa Bay’s following game on Nov. 6 against the Rams.